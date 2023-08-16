Japan Data

Japan Announces 2023 Rugby World Cup Squad

Sports

Members of Japan’s squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup include prop Inagaki Keita, flanker Michael Leitch, and hooker Horie Shōta.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

On August 15, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced its 30-member squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The list includes stars like prop Inagaki Keita, flanker Michael Leitch, and hooker Horie Shōta. Japan’s national team captain for the tournament is flanker Himeno Kazuki, and its vice-captain is scrum-half Nagare Yutaka. The remaining three members will be selected later, dependent on recovery from injuries.

The World Cup will be held in France from September 8, with Japan facing England, Argentina, Samoa, and Chile in Pool D of the tournament, and aiming to improve on its 2019 quarterfinal finish.

  Date
Japan vs Chile September 10 (Sunday)
Japan vs England September 17 (Sunday)
Japan vs Samoa September 28 (Thursday)
Japan vs Argentina October 8 (Sunday)

Japan’s 2023 Rugby World Cup Team

(Data current as of August 15, 2023)

Head Coach

Joseph, Jamie

Joseph, Jamie

Date of birth: November 21, 1969
Age: 53

Managing highlights
2011–2016 Managed Highlanders (New Zealand)
2015 Highlanders finished as Super Rugby champions
2019 Coached Japan to quarterfinal finish in World Cup

Forwards

Props

Inagaki Keita

Inagaki Keita

Date of birth: June 2, 1990
Age: 33
Height: 186 cm
48 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Millar, Craig

Millar, Craig

Date of birth: October 29, 1990
Age: 32
Height: 186 cm
12 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Harasili, Sione

Harasili, Sione

Date of birth: October 15, 1999
Age: 23
Height: 180 cm
0 caps
Club: Yokohama Eagles

Koo Ji-won

Koo Ji-won

Date of birth: July 20, 1994
Age: 29
Height: 183 cm
24 caps
Club: Kobe Steelers

Kakinaga Shinnosuke

Kakinaga Shinnosuke

Date of birth: December 19, 1991
Age: 31
Height: 180 cm
12 caps
Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Valu, Asaeli Ai

Valu, Asaeli Ai

Date of birth: May 7, 1989
Age: 34
Height: 187 cm
25 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Hookers

Horie Shōta

Horie Shōta

Date of birth: January 21, 1986
Age: 37
Height: 180 cm
71 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Sakate Atsushi

Sakate Atsushi

Date of birth: June 21, 1993
Age: 30
Height: 180 cm
36 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Horikoshi Kōsuke

Horikoshi Kōsuke

Date of birth: June 2, 1995
Age: 28
Height: 175 cm
7 caps
Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Locks

Moore, James

Moore, James

Date of birth: June 11, 1993
Age: 30
Height: 195 cm
16 caps
Club: Urayasu D-Rocks

Locks/Flanker

Cornelsen, Jack

Cornelsen, Jack

Date of birth: October 13, 1994
Age: 28
Height: 195 cm
15 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Flankers

Ben Gunter

Ben Gunter

Date of birth: October 24, 1997
Age: 25
Height: 195 cm
7 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Himeno Kazuki

Himeno Kazuki

Date of birth: July 27, 1994
Age: 29
Height: 187 cm
28 caps
Club: Toyota Verblitz

Fukui Shōta

Fukui Shōta

Date of birth: September 28, 1999
Age: 23
Height: 186 cm
1 cap
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Leitch, Michael

Leitch, Michael

Date of birth: October 7, 1988
Age: 34
Height: 189 cm
79 caps
Club: Brave Lupus Tokyo

Backs

Scrum-Halves

Saitō Naoto

Saitō Naoto

Date of birth: August 26, 1997
Age: 25
Height: 165 cm
14 caps
Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Nagare Yutaka

Nagare Yutaka

Date of birth: September 4, 1992
Age: 30
Height: 166 cm
33 caps
Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Fukuda Kenta

Fukuda Kenta

Date of birth: December 19, 1996
Age: 26
Height: 173 cm
0 caps
Club: Toyota Verblitz

Fly-Half/ Full-Back

Ogura Junpei

Ogura Junpei

Date of birth: July 11, 1992
Age: 31
Height: 172 cm
4 caps
Club: Yokohama Eagles

Fly-Halves

Lee Seung-sin

Lee Seung-sin

Date of birth: January 13, 2001
Age: 22
Height: 176 cm
9 caps
Club: Kobe Steelers

Matsuda Rikiya

Matsuda Rikiya

Date of birth: May 3, 1994
Age: 29
Height: 181 cm
32 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Centers

Osada Tomoki

Osada Tomoki

Date of birth: November 25, 1999
Age: 23
Height: 179 cm
3 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Nakano Shōgo

Nakano Shōgo

Date of birth: June 11, 1997
Age: 26
Height: 186 cm
7 caps
Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Nakamura Ryōto

Nakamura Ryōto

Date of birth: June 3, 1991
Age: 32
Height: 182 cm
34 caps
Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Riley, Dylan

Riley, Dylan

Date of birth: May 2, 1997
Age: 26
Height: 187 cm
13 caps
Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Wings

Naikabula, Jone

Naikabula, Jone

Date of birth: April 12, 1994
Age: 29
Height: 177 cm
3 caps
Club: Brave Lupus Tokyo

Fifita, Siosaia

Fifita, Siosaia

Date of birth: December 20, 1998
Age: 24
Height: 187 cm
12 caps
Club: Toyota Verblitz

Masirewa, Semisi

Masirewa, Semisi

Date of birth: June 9, 1992
Age: 31
Height: 181 cm
4 caps
Club: Hanazono Liners

Lemeki, Lomano Lava

Lemeki, Lomano Lava

Date of birth: January 20, 1989
Age: 34
Height: 178 cm
16 caps
Club: Green Rockets Tōkatsu

Full-Back/Wing

Matsushima Kōtarō

Matsushima Kōtarō

Date of birth: February 26, 1993
Age: 30
Height: 178 cm
50 caps
Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

(Translated from Japanese. All photos © Japan Rugby Football Union.)

sports rugby Rugby World Cup Brave Blossoms