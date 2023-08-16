Japan Announces 2023 Rugby World Cup Squad

Japan Data

On August 15, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced its 30-member squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The list includes stars like prop Inagaki Keita, flanker Michael Leitch, and hooker Horie Shōta. Japan’s national team captain for the tournament is flanker Himeno Kazuki, and its vice-captain is scrum-half Nagare Yutaka. The remaining three members will be selected later, dependent on recovery from injuries.

The World Cup will be held in France from September 8, with Japan facing England, Argentina, Samoa, and Chile in Pool D of the tournament, and aiming to improve on its 2019 quarterfinal finish.

Date Japan vs Chile September 10 (Sunday) Japan vs England September 17 (Sunday) Japan vs Samoa September 28 (Thursday) Japan vs Argentina October 8 (Sunday)

Japan’s 2023 Rugby World Cup Team

(Data current as of August 15, 2023)

Head Coach

Joseph, Jamie

Date of birth: November 21, 1969

Age: 53

Managing highlights

2011–2016 Managed Highlanders (New Zealand)

2015 Highlanders finished as Super Rugby champions

2019 Coached Japan to quarterfinal finish in World Cup

Forwards

Props

Inagaki Keita

Date of birth: June 2, 1990

Age: 33

Height: 186 cm

48 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Millar, Craig

Date of birth: October 29, 1990

Age: 32

Height: 186 cm

12 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Harasili, Sione

Date of birth: October 15, 1999

Age: 23

Height: 180 cm

0 caps

Club: Yokohama Eagles

Koo Ji-won

Date of birth: July 20, 1994

Age: 29

Height: 183 cm

24 caps

Club: Kobe Steelers

Kakinaga Shinnosuke

Date of birth: December 19, 1991

Age: 31

Height: 180 cm

12 caps

Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Valu, Asaeli Ai

Date of birth: May 7, 1989

Age: 34

Height: 187 cm

25 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Hookers

Horie Shōta

Date of birth: January 21, 1986

Age: 37

Height: 180 cm

71 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Sakate Atsushi

Date of birth: June 21, 1993

Age: 30

Height: 180 cm

36 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Horikoshi Kōsuke

Date of birth: June 2, 1995

Age: 28

Height: 175 cm

7 caps

Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Locks

Moore, James

Date of birth: June 11, 1993

Age: 30

Height: 195 cm

16 caps

Club: Urayasu D-Rocks

Locks/Flanker

Cornelsen, Jack

Date of birth: October 13, 1994

Age: 28

Height: 195 cm

15 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Flankers

Ben Gunter

Date of birth: October 24, 1997

Age: 25

Height: 195 cm

7 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Himeno Kazuki

Date of birth: July 27, 1994

Age: 29

Height: 187 cm

28 caps

Club: Toyota Verblitz

Fukui Shōta

Date of birth: September 28, 1999

Age: 23

Height: 186 cm

1 cap

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Leitch, Michael

Date of birth: October 7, 1988

Age: 34

Height: 189 cm

79 caps

Club: Brave Lupus Tokyo

Backs

Scrum-Halves

Saitō Naoto

Date of birth: August 26, 1997

Age: 25

Height: 165 cm

14 caps

Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Nagare Yutaka

Date of birth: September 4, 1992

Age: 30

Height: 166 cm

33 caps

Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Fukuda Kenta

Date of birth: December 19, 1996

Age: 26

Height: 173 cm

0 caps

Club: Toyota Verblitz

Fly-Half/ Full-Back

Ogura Junpei

Date of birth: July 11, 1992

Age: 31

Height: 172 cm

4 caps

Club: Yokohama Eagles

Fly-Halves

Lee Seung-sin

Date of birth: January 13, 2001

Age: 22

Height: 176 cm

9 caps

Club: Kobe Steelers

Matsuda Rikiya

Date of birth: May 3, 1994

Age: 29

Height: 181 cm

32 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Centers

Osada Tomoki

Date of birth: November 25, 1999

Age: 23

Height: 179 cm

3 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Nakano Shōgo

Date of birth: June 11, 1997

Age: 26

Height: 186 cm

7 caps

Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Nakamura Ryōto

Date of birth: June 3, 1991

Age: 32

Height: 182 cm

34 caps

Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

Riley, Dylan

Date of birth: May 2, 1997

Age: 26

Height: 187 cm

13 caps

Club: Saitama Wild Knights

Wings

Naikabula, Jone

Date of birth: April 12, 1994

Age: 29

Height: 177 cm

3 caps

Club: Brave Lupus Tokyo

Fifita, Siosaia

Date of birth: December 20, 1998

Age: 24

Height: 187 cm

12 caps

Club: Toyota Verblitz

Masirewa, Semisi

Date of birth: June 9, 1992

Age: 31

Height: 181 cm

4 caps

Club: Hanazono Liners

Lemeki, Lomano Lava

Date of birth: January 20, 1989

Age: 34

Height: 178 cm

16 caps

Club: Green Rockets Tōkatsu

Full-Back/Wing

Matsushima Kōtarō

Date of birth: February 26, 1993

Age: 30

Height: 178 cm

50 caps

Club: Tokyo Sungoliath

(Translated from Japanese. All photos © Japan Rugby Football Union.)