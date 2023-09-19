Number of International Flight Passengers Using Japanese Airports in 2022 Remains Well Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Japan Data

A report revealed that 15.5 million international flight passengers used Japanese airports in 2022, which was only around 15% of the level prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, with the rising number of passengers arriving or departing on international flights in Japan, in part due to a steady increase in foreign tourists, the total reached a record high of 103.3 million. While the number for 2022 was more than six times higher than the previous year, it was still far below the pre-pandemic figures. Meanwhile, the volume of international freight passing through Japanese airports in 2022 saw a year-on-year decrease of 8.8% to 3.7 million tons.

By airport in 2022, Narita accounted for the most international flight passengers with 47.5%, followed by Haneda with 26.0%, Kansai with 15.1%, and Chūbu with 6.0%. This was the second consecutive year that Kansai ranked lower than Haneda, taking third place.

Narita had the highest share of international freight at 64.3%, compared to Kansai with 21.4%, and Haneda with 9.4%.

The chart below shows the top 10 airports for total passenger traffic in 2022, combining domestic and international figures. Haneda had the highest amount of traffic with 50.4 million, averaging 138,000 passengers a day, in a recovery to nearly 60% of the pre-pandemic level.

