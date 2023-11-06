Admission Prices at World Heritage Shrines and Temples in Japan

Japan Data

Admission prices at major shrines and temples in Japan can vary greatly from free entry to ¥1,000 and more.

Kyoto’s World Heritage Shrines and Temples

Kamigamo Shrine Free ¥500 for special admission. Shimogamo Shrine Free ¥500 for special viewing. Tōji (temple) ¥500 for Kondō and Kōdō Halls Separate charge during special viewing periods. Kiyomizudera (temple) ¥400 Hieizan Enryakuji (temple) ¥1,000 ¥500 for the National Treasure Hall. Daigoji (temple) ¥1,000 Separate charge during special viewing periods. Ninnaji (temple) ¥800 Byōdōin (temple) ¥600 Ujigami Shrine Free Kōsanji (temple) ¥1,000 Separate admission fee of ¥500 in autumn. Tenryūji (temple) ¥500 (Garden) Additional admission fee of ¥300 to visit the halls. Ryōanji (temple) ¥600 Honganji (temple) Free Nijō Castle ¥800 ¥1,300 including Ninomaru-goten Palace. Kinkakuji (temple) ¥500 Ginkakuji (temple) ¥500 Saihōji/Kokedera (temple) ¥4,000 (online booking) Advance reservations required.

(As of October 2023)

Saihōji, more famously known as Kokedera (the moss temple), stands out with its costly admission fee of ¥4,000 and visits needs to be booked in advance. The prices for other temples range from ¥500 to ¥1,000. Please note though that in the kōyō (autumn foliage) season and special viewing periods, some places charge a separate fee.

In April 2023, Kinkakuji and Ryōanji, renowned for its rock garden, both decided to raise their admission fees by ¥100.

Nara’s World Heritage Shrines and Temples

Hōryūji (temple) ¥1,500 Tōdaiji (temple) ¥600 (Great Buddha Hall (Daibutsuden)) ¥1,000 for a combination ticket that includes entrance to the museum. Kōfukuji (temple) ¥700 (National Treasure Museum) Other areas open to visit include the Higashi Kondō Hall for ¥300. Kasuga Taisha Shrine Free ¥500 for special admission, ¥500 for the National Treasure Hall. Gangōji (temple) ¥500 Yakushiji (temple) ¥1,100 ¥1,600 for a combination ticket that includes access to the special exhibition. Tōshōdaiji (temple) ¥1,000 Heijō Palace Site Free

(As of October 2023)

The admission fees in Nara include ¥1,500 for Hōryūji and ¥1,100 for Yakushiji. Some temples charge separate admission fees for each building, so please check their official websites for details before visiting.

Nikko’s World Heritage Shrines and Temples

Tōshōgū Shrine ¥1,300 ¥2,100 for a combination ticket that includes entrance to the National Treasure Museum. Futarasan Shrine Free ¥300 for the Shrine Gardens, ¥300 for the Sacred Bridge, and ¥1,000 for the Treasure Hall. Rinnōji (temple) ¥1,000 (combination ticket) Admission can also be paid separately for each individual building.

(As of October 2023)

Kamakura’s Major Shrines and Temples

Tsurugaoka Hachimangū Shrine Free ¥200 for the Treasure Hall. Kenchōji (temple) ¥500 Engakuji (temple) ¥500 The Great Buddha of Kamakura (Kamakura Daibutsu) ¥300

(As of October 2023)

The admission price for Nikkō Tōshōgū is ¥1,300, while a combination ticket that includes entrance to the National Treasure Museum costs ¥2,100. An additional fee of ¥800 gives visitors access to the Art Museum too. The fees for the major temples and shrines in Kamakura are set at around ¥500 each; these are not World Heritage Sites.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The balcony at Kiyomizudera, thronging with tourists in Higashiyama, Kyoto. © Jiji.)