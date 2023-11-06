Admission Prices at World Heritage Shrines and Temples in Japan

Admission Prices at World Heritage Shrines and Temples in JapanCulture Travel
Kyoto’s World Heritage Shrines and Temples
|Kamigamo Shrine
|Free
|¥500 for special admission.
|Shimogamo Shrine
|Free
|¥500 for special viewing.
|Tōji (temple)
|¥500 for Kondō and Kōdō Halls
|Separate charge during special viewing periods.
|Kiyomizudera (temple)
|¥400
|Hieizan Enryakuji (temple)
|¥1,000
|¥500 for the National Treasure Hall.
|Daigoji (temple)
|¥1,000
|Separate charge during special viewing periods.
|Ninnaji (temple)
|¥800
|Byōdōin (temple)
|¥600
|Ujigami Shrine
|Free
|Kōsanji (temple)
|¥1,000
|Separate admission fee of ¥500 in autumn.
|Tenryūji (temple)
|¥500 (Garden)
|Additional admission fee of ¥300 to visit the halls.
|Ryōanji (temple)
|¥600
|Honganji (temple)
|Free
|Nijō Castle
|¥800
|¥1,300 including Ninomaru-goten Palace.
|Kinkakuji (temple)
|¥500
|Ginkakuji (temple)
|¥500
|Saihōji/Kokedera (temple)
|¥4,000 (online booking)
|Advance reservations required.
(As of October 2023)
Saihōji, more famously known as Kokedera (the moss temple), stands out with its costly admission fee of ¥4,000 and visits needs to be booked in advance. The prices for other temples range from ¥500 to ¥1,000. Please note though that in the kōyō (autumn foliage) season and special viewing periods, some places charge a separate fee.
In April 2023, Kinkakuji and Ryōanji, renowned for its rock garden, both decided to raise their admission fees by ¥100.
Nara’s World Heritage Shrines and Temples
|Hōryūji (temple)
|¥1,500
|Tōdaiji (temple)
|¥600 (Great Buddha Hall (Daibutsuden))
|¥1,000 for a combination ticket that includes entrance to the museum.
|Kōfukuji (temple)
|¥700 (National Treasure Museum)
|Other areas open to visit include the Higashi Kondō Hall for ¥300.
|Kasuga Taisha Shrine
|Free
|¥500 for special admission, ¥500 for the National Treasure Hall.
|Gangōji (temple)
|¥500
|Yakushiji (temple)
|¥1,100
|¥1,600 for a combination ticket that includes access to the special exhibition.
|Tōshōdaiji (temple)
|¥1,000
|Heijō Palace Site
|Free
(As of October 2023)
The admission fees in Nara include ¥1,500 for Hōryūji and ¥1,100 for Yakushiji. Some temples charge separate admission fees for each building, so please check their official websites for details before visiting.
Nikko’s World Heritage Shrines and Temples
|Tōshōgū Shrine
|¥1,300
|¥2,100 for a combination ticket that includes entrance to the National Treasure Museum.
|Futarasan Shrine
|Free
|¥300 for the Shrine Gardens, ¥300 for the Sacred Bridge, and ¥1,000 for the Treasure Hall.
|Rinnōji (temple)
|¥1,000 (combination ticket)
|Admission can also be paid separately for each individual building.
(As of October 2023)
Kamakura’s Major Shrines and Temples
|Tsurugaoka Hachimangū Shrine
|Free
|¥200 for the Treasure Hall.
|Kenchōji (temple)
|¥500
|Engakuji (temple)
|¥500
|The Great Buddha of Kamakura (Kamakura Daibutsu)
|¥300
(As of October 2023)
The admission price for Nikkō Tōshōgū is ¥1,300, while a combination ticket that includes entrance to the National Treasure Museum costs ¥2,100. An additional fee of ¥800 gives visitors access to the Art Museum too. The fees for the major temples and shrines in Kamakura are set at around ¥500 each; these are not World Heritage Sites.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The balcony at Kiyomizudera, thronging with tourists in Higashiyama, Kyoto. © Jiji.)