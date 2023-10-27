Autumn Reds and Yellows: Japan’s 2023 Foliage Forecast

Autumn Reds and Yellows: Japan’s 2023 Foliage ForecastEnvironment Lifestyle Travel Guide to Japan
From late autumn to early winter, the leaves on Japan’s deciduous trees turn bright colors, delighting onlookers, before they fall to the ground. Unlike the cherry blossom front, which moves northward in spring, the transformation to autumn foliage gradually spreads southward from Hokkaidō, and from higher ground to the cities below.
According to the October 3 forecast by Japan Meteorological Corporation, due to somewhat high temperatures across the country, red and yellow foliage will peak a little later than in a typical year.
Many ginkgo trees with their brilliant fall yellows grow along avenues and in parks, presenting a symbol of an urban autumn. Tokyo workers may take a short detour from everyday responsibilities to enjoy well-known sites in the capital like Meiji Jingū Gaien, the University of Tokyo’s Hongō Campus, and Yoyogi Park. For much of Japan, south of Tōhoku, yellow foliage will arrive from mid- to late November.
Yellow Foliage Forecast Dates by City
|City
|Date
|Comparison with Typical Year (Number of Days Late)
|Sapporo
|November 8
|Around normal (4)
|Aomori
|November 7
|Around normal (5)
|Sendai
|November 30
|Late (7)
|Tokyo
|November 26
|Around normal (3)
|Kanazawa
|November 11
|Around normal (1)
|Nagano
|November 15
|Around normal (5)
|Nagoya
|November 18
|Around normal (0)
|Kyoto
|November 27
|Around normal (3)
|Osaka
|November 24
|Around normal (2)
|Wakayama
|November 26
|Around normal (3)
|Hiroshima
|November 20
|Around normal (5)
|Kōchi
|November 16
|Around normal (1)
|Fukuoka
|November 27
|Late (7)
|Kagoshima
|November 28
|Around normal (3)
Red leaves have already fallen in some mountainous regions, but on the plains, the trees do not put on their red foliage until November, even in Hokkaidō and Tōhoku. Further south, some locations must wait until December, so there is still plenty of time to plan a leaf-peeping trip.
Red Foliage Forecast Dates by City
|City
|Date
|Comparison with Typical Year (Number of Days Late)
|Sapporo
|November 12
|Very late (15)
|Aomori
|November 16
|Around normal (3)
|Sendai
|November 29
|Late (8)
|Tokyo
|December 1
|Around normal (3)
|Kanazawa
|December 1
|Late (7)
|Nagano
|November 23
|Late (11)
|Nagoya
|December 3
|Around normal (5)
|Kyoto
|December 12
|Late (7)
|Osaka
|December 4
|Around normal (3)
|Wakayama
|December 13
|Late (7)
|Hiroshima
|November 29
|Late (7)
|Kōchi
|December 10
|Late (8)
|Fukuoka
|December 10
|Late (9)
|Kagoshima
|December 14
|Around normal (-1)
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The ginkgo avenue at Meiji Jingū Gaien. © Pixta.)