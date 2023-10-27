Autumn Reds and Yellows: Japan’s 2023 Foliage Forecast

Japan Data

Higher temperatures mean Japan’s autumn foliage will peak a little later than in a typical year.

From late autumn to early winter, the leaves on Japan’s deciduous trees turn bright colors, delighting onlookers, before they fall to the ground. Unlike the cherry blossom front, which moves northward in spring, the transformation to autumn foliage gradually spreads southward from Hokkaidō, and from higher ground to the cities below.

According to the October 3 forecast by Japan Meteorological Corporation, due to somewhat high temperatures across the country, red and yellow foliage will peak a little later than in a typical year.

Many ginkgo trees with their brilliant fall yellows grow along avenues and in parks, presenting a symbol of an urban autumn. Tokyo workers may take a short detour from everyday responsibilities to enjoy well-known sites in the capital like Meiji Jingū Gaien, the University of Tokyo’s Hongō Campus, and Yoyogi Park. For much of Japan, south of Tōhoku, yellow foliage will arrive from mid- to late November.

Yellow Foliage Forecast Dates by City

City Date Comparison with Typical Year (Number of Days Late) Sapporo November 8 Around normal (4) Aomori November 7 Around normal (5) Sendai November 30 Late (7) Tokyo November 26 Around normal (3) Kanazawa November 11 Around normal (1) Nagano November 15 Around normal (5) Nagoya November 18 Around normal (0) Kyoto November 27 Around normal (3) Osaka November 24 Around normal (2) Wakayama November 26 Around normal (3) Hiroshima November 20 Around normal (5) Kōchi November 16 Around normal (1) Fukuoka November 27 Late (7) Kagoshima November 28 Around normal (3)

Red leaves have already fallen in some mountainous regions, but on the plains, the trees do not put on their red foliage until November, even in Hokkaidō and Tōhoku. Further south, some locations must wait until December, so there is still plenty of time to plan a leaf-peeping trip.

Red Foliage Forecast Dates by City

City Date Comparison with Typical Year (Number of Days Late) Sapporo November 12 Very late (15) Aomori November 16 Around normal (3) Sendai November 29 Late (8) Tokyo December 1 Around normal (3) Kanazawa December 1 Late (7) Nagano November 23 Late (11) Nagoya December 3 Around normal (5) Kyoto December 12 Late (7) Osaka December 4 Around normal (3) Wakayama December 13 Late (7) Hiroshima November 29 Late (7) Kōchi December 10 Late (8) Fukuoka December 10 Late (9) Kagoshima December 14 Around normal (-1)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The ginkgo avenue at Meiji Jingū Gaien. © Pixta.)