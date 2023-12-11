Working Japanese Women See Office Stress as Contributing to Skin Problems

Japan Data

In a survey of employed women in Japan, 63% felt that their work environment was the cause of skin problems, with stress identified as the most common factor.

The cosmetics manufacturer and retailer DHC conducted a survey, asking 1,000 employed women in their twenties through fifties, about issues they had with their skin. It revealed that only 17.6% of the respondents were “confident with the current condition of their skin” while more than 80% felt unconfident.

Asked about what specific skin problems they had, the top three for women in their twenties were “pores” (54.4%), “acne and pimples” (50.8%), and “roughness” (50.8%), while for those in their thirties, it was “pores” (58.4%), “blemishes” (54.8%), and “dryness” (45.6%). Meanwhile, “blemishes” was the problem that plagued women the most in their forties (70%) and fifties (74.4%). The difference in issues troubling each generation was clearly visible.

The survey also showed that 63% of women felt that their “work environment” was the cause of their skin woes. Among those, the most common cause, given by 54.0%, was “stress due to work and personal relationships.”

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)