Japan Data

Japan was tenth worldwide for total beer consumption in 2022, but considerably lower in drinking per capita.

Total beer consumption in 170 countries and regions in 2022 was approximately 192.1 million kiloliters, according to calculations by Kirin Holdings. This was a rise of 2.9% from the previous year, and a 1.0% increase compared to 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This equated to 303.5 billion large bottles at Japan’s 633-milliliter size.

By country, China’s overall consumption increased year-on-year by 1.0%, ranking first for the twentieth year running. Although Japan had a 2.5% increase, it fell in the world ranking from eighth in 2021 to tenth in 2022. As Russian aggression continues, Ukraine saw a significant decline of 25.7%, dropping from eighteenth to twenty-seventh place.

For per capita beer consumption, the Czech Republic placed first for the thirtieth consecutive year since 1993, at 188.5 liters or the equivalent of 297.7 large bottles of beer. Japan’s per capita consumption was 34.2 liters or approximately 54.0 large bottles, and while this was an increase of 1.5 bottles from the previous year, it was still less than one-fifth of the consumption of the Czech Republic.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)