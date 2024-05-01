LDP to Receive ¥16.1 Billion in Political Party Grants in 2024

Japan Data

Due to its large number of Diet members and high percentage of votes in previous elections, the Liberal Democratic Party will receive just over half of Japan’s political party grants for 2024.

In Japan, political party grants are funds disbursed from public money to subsidize each party’s activities. This type of funding was introduced in 1994 under the Political Party Subsidies Act. To be eligible, parties need to either have five or more Diet members or have at least one Diet member and have received 2% or more of the valid votes in the most recent election for the House of Representatives or House of Councillors.

The total amount to be allocated is calculated as being ¥250 per capita, coming to more than ¥31.5 billion. Allocation is based on two criteria: the number of Diet members in the party and the percentage of votes that party received in previous national elections. There are four payments through the year, coming in April, July, October, and December.

The Liberal Democratic Party will receive ¥16.1 billion in 2024, amounting to 50.9% of the total. Among the other parties, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will receive ¥6.8 billion, Nippon Ishin no Kai ¥3.4 billion, Kōmeitō ¥3.0 billion, the Democratic Party for the People ¥1.1 billion, Reiwa Shinsengumi ¥0.6 billion, the Social Democratic Party ¥0.3 billion, Sanseitō ¥0.2 billion, and Free Education for All ¥0.1 billion.

The Japanese Communist Party opposes the political party grant system and does not receive any grant.

In December 2023, former Foreign Minister Maehara Seiji broke away from the Democratic Party for the People along with four other of its lawmakers to form the Free Education for All party. Maehara became party leader. From January, the party has formed unified groups with Nippon Ishin no Kai in both houses of the Diet.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: House of Councillors members vote on the fiscal 2024 budget on March 28, 2024. © Jiji.)