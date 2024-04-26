Number of Japanese Going Abroad for Golden Week Holidays Almost at Pre-Pandemic Level

Japan Data

Despite the weak yen, more and more Japanese are looking to travel abroad for Golden Week.

The number of Japanese traveling overseas during Golden Week in 2024 is expected to recover to around 90% of pre-pandemic levels. Major travel agency JTB estimates that 520,000 more Japanese will travel abroad during the extended holidays, lasting from April 25 to May 5, representing a year-on-year increase of 67.7%. The figures are based on transport and tourism data as well as survey results.

Except for 2019, when there was a record high due to an unusual 10-day Golden Week, the number of overseas travelers remained at around 550,000 in the five-year period prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers in 2024 are expected to recover to approximately 90% of that level. Meanwhile, the average cost of a holiday is forecast to rise by 4.7% year-on-year to ¥269,000 due to the weak yen and inflation.

The most popular overseas destination for travelers is South Korea (20.8%), followed by countries in Southeast Asia (16.7%) and Taiwan (13.5%). As of April 3, overseas holiday bookings at JTB were up 125% from the previous year, with destinations in Asia to where people can take short breaks proving popular.

In contrast, the number of Japanese traveling domestically is forecast to rise year-on-year by 0.9% to 22.8 million, with average holiday costs per person expected to increase by 3.7% to ¥36,100. The growth in the number of domestic tourists is being slowed by higher prices, while travel costs on average are increasing at a faster rate. Overall, the total number of both overseas and domestic holidaymakers is expected to increase by 1.8% year-on-year to 23.3 million and total travel costs to rise by 11.2% over the same period to ¥963 billion.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The international departure terminal at Haneda Airport on April 29, 2023. © Jiji.)