Ohtani Gets 176th Home Run to Claim MLB Record for a Japanese Slugger

Japan Data

On April 21, 2024, Los Angeles Dodgers star Ohtani Shōhei hit his 176th home run in the Major Leagues, breaking the slugging record for Japan-born players previously held by Matsui Hideki.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took on the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on April 21, 2024, winning 10–0. In the third inning, Ohtani Shōhei connected for his 176th home run since moving to the Major Leagues. With this hit he took the all-time record for MLB home runs by a Japanese-born player, surpassing the mark of 175 set by Matsui Hideki in 2012.

Ohtani made his North American debut in 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels. For three straight seasons from 2021 to 2023, he hit more than 30 home runs a year, with his 44 in the 2023 season earning him the American League home run title. Starting this season he has moved to the National League to play with the Dodgers.

Ohtani tied Matsui’s record of 175 earlier this month, in an April 12 game against the San Diego Padres. In that same game he also racked up his thousandth hit across both the Major Leagues and Nippon Professional Baseball.

Home Run Totals for Japanese MLB Players

Ohtani Shōhei 176 Matsui Hideki 175 Suzuki Ichirō 117 Jōjima Kenji 48 Iguchi Tadahito 44

Created by Nippon.com based on data from MLB.com. As of April 21, 2024.

MLB.com, the official website of Major League Baseball, is currently projecting that Ohtani—with five homers so far this season—will finish second in the home run race for both leagues. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge currently sits in first.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Ohtani Shōhei connects for his 176th Major League home run in an April 21 game against the Mets at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. © Reuters/Johnathan Hui, USA Today Sports.)