International Visitors to Japan Bloomed to 3 Million in March

Japan Data

In March 2024, 3.1 million international visitors came to Japan, which is the first time for the monthly figure to top 3 million. The total is thought to have been buoyed by the depreciation of the yen and visitor hopes of seeing cherry blossoms.

Numbers Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Level

The Japan National Tourism Organization announced that 3,081,600 overseas visitors came to Japan in the month of March, a 69.5% increase compared to the same period the previous year. This is the first time that visitor numbers have exceeded 3 million in a single month, surpassing the previous high of 2,991,819 for July 2019.

Every year, demand for visiting Japan rises during the cherry blossom season (even if this year it started later than expected, on March 29 in Tokyo and Kyoto). The rapid depreciation of the yen has further boosted visits to Japan, with the number of visitors from South Korea, Taiwan, and Western countries showing a significant increase compared to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2025, the government is aiming to surpass the previous record annual high of 31.9 million visitors, set in 2019. However, if numbers continue to rise, that goal may well be achievable in 2024.

By country and region, South Korea accounted for the largest number of visitors to Japan with 663,100. Taiwan came second with 484,400. The number of visitors from China recovered to 65% of pre-pandemic levels bringing it in at third with 452,400. Meanwhile, visitors from the United States rose 64.3% from March 2019 to 290,100, and those from the Philippines 63.2% to 78,800.

Spending by overseas visitors totaled ¥1.75 trillion for the period January to March 2024, which is the highest ever on a quarterly basis, according to Japan Tourism Agency figures. This equated to ¥208,760 per visitor. The increased spending is thought to be due to the depreciation of the yen and higher prices, along with visitors staying more days on average.

By country and region, Australia had the highest spending per person at ¥373,000. This was followed by Britain with ¥367,000 and Spain with ¥352,000.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Overseas visitors join the crowds in Ginza, Tokyo, on April 14, 2024. © Jiji.)