Shinjuku Tops JR East List of Busy Stations

Japan Data

With a railway network including the Tokyo area, JR East runs many of Japan’s busiest stations. In fiscal 2023. Shinjuku had the most passengers boarding at 650,000, up 8% year on year.

JR East figures for fiscal 2023 show that Shinjuku Station had the most daily passengers boarding trains, at 650,602 (up 8.0% year on year), followed by Ikebukuro Station at 489,933 (up 6.8%) and Tokyo Station at 403,831 (up 16.5%). The other busiest stations, in descending order, were Yokohama, Shibuya, Shinagawa, Ōmiya, Shinbashi, Akihabara, and Kita-Senju. These are the same 10 stations as in fiscal 2022 ranking, in the same order. The figures are based only on passengers boarding and do not include those alighting from trains.

The 100 busiest stations all saw year-on-year increases in the number of passengers due to the easing of restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the record number of foreign visitors to Japan.

The station with the largest year-on-year increase, at 19.2%, was Maihama Station, which is the closest station to Tokyo Disney Resort. Other stations near sightseeing spots also saw significant growth, including Sendai (up 13.1%), Harajuku (up 12.6%), and Hamamatsuchō (up 12.2%).

