Autumn Reds and Yellows: Japan’s 2024 Foliage Forecast

Japan Data

Find the best times to enjoy autumn foliage in different parts of Japan this year, as well as some of the top leaf-peeping spots in Tokyo.

From late autumn to early winter, the leaves on Japan’s deciduous trees turn bright colors, delighting onlookers, before they fall to the ground. Unlike the cherry blossom front, which moves northward in spring, the transformation to autumn foliage gradually spreads southward from Hokkaidō, and from higher ground to the cities below.

According to the September 3 forecast by the Japan Meteorological Corporation, due to somewhat high temperatures across the country, red and yellow foliage will peak somewhat later than in a typical year.

Many ginkgo trees, with their brilliant fall yellows, grow along avenues and in parks, presenting a symbol of an urban autumn. For much of Japan, south of Tōhoku, yellow foliage will arrive from mid- to late November.

Yellow Foliage Forecast Dates by City

City Date Comparison with Typical Year (Number of Days Late) Sapporo November 6 Around normal (2) Aomori November 7 Around normal (5) Sendai November 29 Around normal (6) Tokyo November 26 Around normal (3) Kanazawa November 12 Around normal (2) Nagano November 15 Around normal (5) Nagoya November 19 Around normal (1) Kyoto November 28 Around normal (4) Osaka November 25 Around normal (3) Wakayama November 27 Around normal (4) Hiroshima November 21 Around normal (6) Kōchi November 16 Around normal (1) Fukuoka November 28 Late (8) Kagoshima November 28 Around normal (3)

Red leaves can appear and fall early in some mountainous regions, but on the plains, the trees do not put on their red foliage until November, even in Hokkaidō and Tōhoku. Farther to the south, some locations must wait until December.

Red Foliage Forecast Dates by City

City Date Comparison with Typical Year (Number of Days Late) Sapporo November 8 Very late (11) Aomori November 15 Around normal (2) Sendai November 27 Around normal (6) Tokyo December 1 Around normal (3) Kanazawa November 30 Around normal (6) Nagano November 23 Late (11) Nagoya December 3 Around normal (5) Kyoto December 12 Late (7) Osaka December 4 Around normal (3) Wakayama December 13 Late (7) Hiroshima November 29 Late (7) Kōchi December 10 Late (8) Fukuoka December 10 Late (9) Kagoshima December 14 Around normal (-1)

There are plenty of locations around Tokyo where it is possible to enjoy the autumn foliage, either for free or a small entrance fee. We introduce a few below.

Koishikawa Kōrakuen

5-minute walk from Suidōbashi Station on the JR Sōbu Line, 6-minute walk from Kōrakuen Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi and Namboku Lines



Tokyo Dome is visible in the background. (© Pixta)

Rikugien

7-minute walk from Komagome Station on the JR Yamanote Line and the Tokyo Metro Namboku Line



(© Pixta)

Meiji Jingū Gaien Ginkgo Avenue

5-minute walk from Aoyama-itchōme Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza and Hanzōmon Lines and the Toei Ōedo Line



(© Pixta)

University of Tokyo’s Hongō Campus

1-minute walk from Tōdaimae Station on the Tokyo Metro Namboku Line, 6-minute walk from Hongō-sanchōme Station on the Toei Ōedo Line



(© Pixta)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Autumn foliage at Rikugien in Tokyo. © Pixta.)