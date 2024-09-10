Autumn Reds and Yellows: Japan’s 2024 Foliage Forecast

Autumn Reds and Yellows: Japan’s 2024 Foliage ForecastEnvironment Lifestyle
From late autumn to early winter, the leaves on Japan’s deciduous trees turn bright colors, delighting onlookers, before they fall to the ground. Unlike the cherry blossom front, which moves northward in spring, the transformation to autumn foliage gradually spreads southward from Hokkaidō, and from higher ground to the cities below.
According to the September 3 forecast by the Japan Meteorological Corporation, due to somewhat high temperatures across the country, red and yellow foliage will peak somewhat later than in a typical year.
Many ginkgo trees, with their brilliant fall yellows, grow along avenues and in parks, presenting a symbol of an urban autumn. For much of Japan, south of Tōhoku, yellow foliage will arrive from mid- to late November.
Yellow Foliage Forecast Dates by City
|City
|Date
|Comparison with Typical Year (Number of Days Late)
|Sapporo
|November 6
|Around normal (2)
|Aomori
|November 7
|Around normal (5)
|Sendai
|November 29
|Around normal (6)
|Tokyo
|November 26
|Around normal (3)
|Kanazawa
|November 12
|Around normal (2)
|Nagano
|November 15
|Around normal (5)
|Nagoya
|November 19
|Around normal (1)
|Kyoto
|November 28
|Around normal (4)
|Osaka
|November 25
|Around normal (3)
|Wakayama
|November 27
|Around normal (4)
|Hiroshima
|November 21
|Around normal (6)
|Kōchi
|November 16
|Around normal (1)
|Fukuoka
|November 28
|Late (8)
|Kagoshima
|November 28
|Around normal (3)
Red leaves can appear and fall early in some mountainous regions, but on the plains, the trees do not put on their red foliage until November, even in Hokkaidō and Tōhoku. Farther to the south, some locations must wait until December.
Red Foliage Forecast Dates by City
|City
|Date
|Comparison with Typical Year (Number of Days Late)
|Sapporo
|November 8
|Very late (11)
|Aomori
|November 15
|Around normal (2)
|Sendai
|November 27
|Around normal (6)
|Tokyo
|December 1
|Around normal (3)
|Kanazawa
|November 30
|Around normal (6)
|Nagano
|November 23
|Late (11)
|Nagoya
|December 3
|Around normal (5)
|Kyoto
|December 12
|Late (7)
|Osaka
|December 4
|Around normal (3)
|Wakayama
|December 13
|Late (7)
|Hiroshima
|November 29
|Late (7)
|Kōchi
|December 10
|Late (8)
|Fukuoka
|December 10
|Late (9)
|Kagoshima
|December 14
|Around normal (-1)
There are plenty of locations around Tokyo where it is possible to enjoy the autumn foliage, either for free or a small entrance fee. We introduce a few below.
Koishikawa Kōrakuen
5-minute walk from Suidōbashi Station on the JR Sōbu Line, 6-minute walk from Kōrakuen Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi and Namboku Lines
Rikugien
7-minute walk from Komagome Station on the JR Yamanote Line and the Tokyo Metro Namboku Line
Meiji Jingū Gaien Ginkgo Avenue
5-minute walk from Aoyama-itchōme Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza and Hanzōmon Lines and the Toei Ōedo Line
University of Tokyo’s Hongō Campus
1-minute walk from Tōdaimae Station on the Tokyo Metro Namboku Line, 6-minute walk from Hongō-sanchōme Station on the Toei Ōedo Line
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Autumn foliage at Rikugien in Tokyo. © Pixta.)