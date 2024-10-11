Survey in Japan Reveals Opposition to Drinking Alcohol Outdoors in Public Spaces

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that while nearly half of respondents had drunk alcohol in public spaces outdoors, more than twice as many people opposed the practice as supported it.

In early August, Recruit’s Hot Pepper Gourmet Research institute conducted a survey on drinking alcohol outdoors in public spaces, such as in parks and on the street. Among the 8,016 respondents, 47.9% said that they had drunk alcohol outdoors in public spaces, while 25.6% said they had not. However, as 26.5% indicated they “can’t or don’t drink alcohol,” this meant that 65% of the respondents who drink alcohol had done so in public spaces.

The three most common places where people had drunk alcohol outside were at “get-togethers like picnics or hanami and tsukimi parties” (47.6%), “in the park or at the beach” (42.4%), and “at a holiday destination” (33.3%). Incidentally, the people they mainly drank with were “friends and acquaintances” (55.4%) and “family members and relatives (36.6%).”

When asked their opinion on drinking in public outdoor spaces, the percentage of those in favor, including “somewhat for,” was 19.9%, while those somewhat and firmly against were more than double with 43.3%.

Even not counting those who “can’t or don’t drink alcohol,” 35.9% in total of people who did drink were “against,” exceeding the 24.6% that were “for” drinking in public.

Among the main reasons for respondents to support drinking outdoors was the “atmosphere or sense of the season,” as well as that it was “fun to drink outside” and “cheaper.” In contrast, the top three reasons against were “littering (60.4%),” “public nuisance due to loud noise (54.3%),” and “worsening public safety (45.7%).”

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)