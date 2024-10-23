Higher Education: University of Tokyo Rises One Place in World Rankings

Japan Data

The University of Tokyo was the top Japanese institution in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings for 2025, at twenty-eighth in the overall list.

The University of Tokyo rose one place to 28th in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings for 2025. Kyoto University was the second highest Japanese institution, remaining in 55th place, while the three others in the top 200 were Tōhoku University (120th), Osaka University (162nd), and Tokyo Institute of Technology (195th), now the Institute of Science Tokyo after merging with Tokyo Medical and Dental University on October 1.

The University of Oxford (Britain) topped the list for the ninth consecutive year, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (United States), and Harvard University (United States), as well as other Anglo-American universities that filled out the top 10. The highest ranked Asian university was Tsinghua University (China), which placed 12th, followed by Peking University (China) at 13th and National University of Singapore at 17th.

Other high-ranked national universities in Japan included Nagoya University (201st–250th), Kyūshū University (301st–350th), Hokkaidō University and University of Tsukuba (351st–400th), and the former Tokyo Medical and Dental University (401st–500th). The top private Japanese universities were Juntendō University and Keiō University (601st–800th). (After the top 200, universities were ranked in groups of 50, 100, 200, etc.)

Rank (2024 Rank) University (Country/Region) 1 (1) University of Oxford (Britain) 2 (3) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (United States) 3 (4) Harvard University (United States) 4 (6) Princeton University (United States) 5 (5) University of Cambridge (Britain) 6 (2) Stanford University (United States) 7 (7) California Institute of Technology (United States) 8 (9) University of California, Berkeley (United States) 9 (8) Imperial College London (Britain) 10 (10) Yale University (United States) 12 (12) Tsinghua University (China) 13 (14) Peking University (China) 17 (19) National University of Singapore (Singapore) 28 (29) University of Tokyo (Japan) 30 (32) Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) 55 (55) Kyoto University (Japan)

Times Higher Education evaluates and ranks 2,092 universities across 108 countries and regions according to 18 performance indicators in five main areas of teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

