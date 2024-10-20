Empress Emerita Michiko Turns 90

Japan Data

Empress Emerita Michiko is now 90 years old. This year marked the sixty-fifth anniversary of her marriage to Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

Empress Emerita Michiko celebrates her ninetieth birthday on October 20, 2024. As the first commoner to marry a Japanese crown prince and later become empress, she has been a public figure for more than 60 years.

October 1934 Born Shōda Michiko in Tokyo.

August 1957 Meets Crown Prince Akihito on a Karuizawa tennis court.



Newly engaged, Crown Prince Akihito and Shōda Michiko enjoy a game of tennis at the Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club on December 6, 1958. (© Jiji)

November 1958 Becomes engaged to Crown Prince Akihito. As she is set to become the first commoner to marry a crown prince, she sparks a storm of publicity, known as the “Mitchī boom.”



Shōda Michiko (at center on left) gives a press conference with her parents after the news breaks of her engagement. (© Jiji)

April 1959 Marries Crown Prince Akihito and becomes Crown Princess Michiko.



A commemorative wedding photograph shows Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko standing between his parents Emperor Hirohito (Shōwa) and Empress Nagako (Kōjun). (© Reuters)



Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko’s wedding parade. (© Reuters)

February 1961 Birth of her first son, Prince Hiro (now Emperor Naruhito).

November 1965 Birth of her second son, Prince Aya (now Crown Prince Fumihito).



Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko with their two sons at the Karuizawa Prince Hotel, Nagano Prefecture, in August 1966. (© Jiji)

April 1969 Birth of her daughter, Princess Nori (now Kuroda Sayako).

July 1975 A firebomb is thrown at Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko on their first visit to Okinawa, but they are unhurt.

November 1986 After all the residents of Tokyo’s Izu Ōshima are evacuated due to the eruption of Mount Mihara, the couple visits the evacuees. Both kneel on the gymnasium floor when they talk to the evacuees, establishing a style that will continue after Akihito becomes emperor.



Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko talk to evacuated residents of Izu Ōshima in central Tokyo. (© Jiji)

January 1989 The couple become Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko after Akihito ascends to the throne, following the death of his father Emperor Hirohito (Shōwa).

June 1990 Her son, Prince Fumihito, marries Kawashima Kiko.

November 1990 Emperor Akihito’s enthronement ceremony.



Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko set out from the imperial palace for the enthronement parade in 1990. (© Jiji)

October 1991 Birth of first grandchild Princess Mako to Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko.

June 1993 Her son, Crown Prince Naruhito, marries Owada Masako.



A 1993 commemorative wedding photograph showing Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako standing between Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. (© Reuters)

October 1993 After collapsing, Empress Michiko temporarily loses her voice.

December 1993 The imperial couple moves to a newly constructed residence at the Imperial Palace.

December 1994 Birth of second grandchild Princess Kako to Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko.

March 1998 Draws attention by joining in a “wave” cheer by spectators at an ice sledge racing event at the Nagano Paralympics.



(© Kyōdō)

December 2001 Birth of third grandchild Princess Aiko to Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako.

June 2002 Attends the FIFA World Cup final in Yokohama, spectating from the royal box alongside South Korean President Kim Dae-jung.



(© Reuters)

June 2005 The imperial couple visits Saipan, the site of a major World War II battle between Japanese and US forces, 60 years after the end of the war.



Empress Michiko and Emperor Akihito pay their respects at cliffs in Saipan where many Japanese soldiers and civilians jumped to their deaths. (© Jiji)

November 2005 Her daughter Princess Nori marries Kuroda Yoshiki

September 2006 Birth of fourth grandchild Prince Hisahito to Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko.



Empress Michiko holds her grandson Prince Hisahito as the imperial family gathers for a New Year photo in 2009. (© Kurita Kaku/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

April 2009 The imperial couple holds a press conference shortly before their fiftieth anniversary, testifying to their ongoing love.



Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at their fiftieth anniversary press conference. (© Reuters)

March 2011 The Great East Japan Earthquake takes place. The imperial couple visit people in the affected area for seven consecutive weeks.



The imperial couple talk to evacuees in a gymnasium in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, in May 2011. (© Jiji; pool photo)

April 2015 The imperial couple visits Palau to mark 70 years since the end of World War II.

August 2016 Emperor Akihito expresses his wish to abdicate in a video message.

June 2017 A law is passed that will allow Emperor Akihito to step down.

February 2019 A ceremony is held celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of Emperor Akihito’s accession to the throne.



Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko leave the National Theater of Japan in Tokyo after the holding of the thirtieth anniversary ceremony. (© Jiji)

April 2019 Emperor Akihito abdicates, becoming Emperor Emeritus Akihito. Empress Michiko becomes Empress Emerita Michiko.



Emperor Akihito abdicates, with Empress Michiko standing beside him. (© Imperial Household Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

May 2019 Her son ascends the throne, becoming Emperor Naruhito.



The first imperial family photo taken after the imperial succession shows Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at center, with Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko seated at left. (© Reuters)

December 2023 Emperor Emeritus Akihito celebrates his ninetieth birthday.



Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko. (Courtesy Imperial Household Agency; © Reuters)

October 2024 Empress Michiko celebrates her ninetieth birthday.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Empress Michiko speaks to evacuees in Nishinomiya, Hyōgo Prefecture, after the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake in January 1995. © Jiji.)