Two in Three Japanese Women Support Married Couples’ Right to Maintain Separate Surnames

A Japanese survey found that 65% of working women supported the right to maintain separate surnames after marriage, while just 5% opposed it.

The women’s job placement website Onna no Tenshoku Type ran a survey aimed at 465 working women to assess their opinions on married couples being able to maintain separate surnames.

A total of 65% of respondents supported the right to separate surnames, combining the 27% who themselves would prefer separate surnames, and those who back allowing people to choose, while themselves preferring to use the same surname. Just 5.4% opposed the right to choose. The largest ratio of women who would prefer to use separate surnames from their husbands were aged in their forties.

At 74.7%, the most common reason for supporting the right to choose separate surnames was wanting “to respect individual freedom.” Many also mentioned the practical issues of it “takes time to make a name change,” such as for bank accounts and driving licenses, as well as it “impacts work.”

Meanwhile, many of the people who were against choosing separate surnames stated it was because it “impacts children” (69.6%) and “undermines family unity” (56.5%).

Respondents were also asked if they would have issues at work if their surname changed, to which a total of 54.3%, including those who said, “a lot” and “slightly,” answered that they would; this was more than twice the 26.3% who said they would not have any issues. The main problems that they cited included it would be “necessary for people to change what they called me,” “need to change my business card and email address,” and “business contacts need to be notified.”

(Translated from Japanese.)