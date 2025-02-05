Survey Finds Around 70% of Individual Investors in Japan Receive “Shareholder Rewards”

Japan Data

Shareholder rewards, including gift certificates and discount coupons, are a common feature of investing in Japan.

A November 2024 survey found that 70.4% of investor respondents in Japan received “shareholder rewards” (kabunushi yūtai) over the past year. The survey targeted 2,076 people in total, aged 20 to 69.

Among the 363 respondents who were asked about the amount of savings or returns they were able to achieve over the past year through shareholder rewards, 26.0% reported less than ¥5,000, 24.9% from ¥5,000 up to ¥9,999, and 23.7% between ¥10,000 and ¥49,999, adding up to around three-quarters of respondents. Meanwhile, 11.6% of the respondents said that they had received the equivalent of more than ¥100,000 in rewards.

The most common type of reward was gift certificates and vouchers, received by 28.9% of the respondents, followed by discount coupons at 25.9% and food products and daily goods at 14.9%.

The two benefits of shareholder rewards mentioned most commonly by survey respondents were the reduction on spending on shopping and dining, mentioned by 42.4%, and the obtaining of high returns on investment, cited by 31.7%. The third most commonly cited benefit was the sense of being valued as a shareholder, showing that people are motivated by the pride and prestige that comes with owning shares.

In the survey, shareholders who have received rewards were asked if they would recommend investing that includes them to acquaintances with no investment experience. The responses show that a total of 71.1% said that they would, with 25.1% saying that they definitely would and 46.0% that they would be willing to if the opportunity arises.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)