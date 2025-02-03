Avian Flu Spread in Japan Leads to Culling of 5 Million Birds in January

Japan Data

A rapid rise in avian influenza outbreaks in January led to the culling of more than 5 million birds during the month, bringing the total for the season to 8.1 million. Egg prices are slowly rising.

Since the beginning of 2025, avian influenza has been spreading rapidly throughout Japan. The situation has reached a level of serious concern, with 5.4 million chickens and other birds culled in January alone.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, there have been 43 avian flu outbreaks during this season (FY 2024) as of January 24, second only to FY 2022, which is the highest number ever recorded. However, in terms of the number of birds culled, January 2025 outpaces January 2023, when 4.6 million birds in total were culled.

As of January 22, MAFF had set up local task forces in Chiba, Aichi, and Iwate Prefectures to bolster efforts to counter the spread of infection. Chiba Prefecture had the largest number of egg-laying hens in Japan, at 11.2 million (as of 2024), of which around 2.5 million have been culled (as of January 24).

Start and End Dates for Avian Influenza Outbreaks

Start End FY 2020 November 5 March 13 FY 2021 November 10 May 14 FY 2022 October 28 April 7 FY 2023 November 25 April 29 FY 2024 October 17

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

A survey of food prices released by MAFF on January 21 shows that the average retail price of a package of 10 eggs was ¥269, which is 16% higher than in a normal year. Information on the egg market provided by the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations or Zen-Noh, says the wholesale price of medium-sized eggs in Tokyo was ¥279 per kilogram on January 27, which is slightly more expensive than the same period in 2023.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Official personnel proceed with culling at a poultry farm in the town of Atsuma in Hokkaidō Prefecture on the morning of October 17, 2024. © Kyōdō.)