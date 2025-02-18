Seniors and Women Boost Japan’s Labor Force to Record High

Japan Data

Japan’s labor force reached a record high of 67.8 million in 2024, thanks to greater employment among seniors and women. Despite the rise in the number of workers, however, there has been no significant increase in the amount of hours worked.

According to Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications’ Labor Force Survey, the number of people employed in 2024 reached a record-high 67.8 million, an increase of 340,000 from the previous year. This is the highest figure recorded since 1953, when comparable data became available. The category is defined as including people aged 15 and older who are currently working or temporarily on leave from their jobs.

The number of employed women increased by 310,000 to 30,820,000, while the number of employed men rose by 30,000 to 36,990,000. While the total number of employed men remains higher, more significant growth is seen among women.

The graph below illustrates the employment trends by age group, using green gradients to represent individuals under 60 and orange gradients for those aged 60 and above. The data shows that employment among those under 60 (green) peaked in the 1990s and has since declined, while employment among those aged 60 and above (orange) has increased, compensating for the decline in younger workers. This suggests that the record-high employment figures have been achieved largely due to the increasing number of older workers.

Looking closer at the green section of the graph, the steep decline in lighter shades (younger generations) is apparent, while the proportion of dark green (middle-aged and older workers) has grown. This trend will inevitably shape the composition of the workforce in the next 5 to 10 years.

The rise in female and senior workers has contributed to record-high employment figures despite Japan’s declining population. However, many women and seniors opt for part-time rather than full-time employment, meaning that in terms of hours worked, total labor input has not increased significantly. As a result, labor shortages remain unresolved. With the challenges of an aging and shrinking population becoming a long-term issue, securing a sufficient workforce remains a pressing concern for Japan.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)