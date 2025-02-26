Japanese Sake Exports Increase in 2024 as Traditional Drink Makes Inroads Overseas

Japan Data

Japanese sake exports rose 6.4% in 2024, with sales to the United States leaping by 25%. Exports to South Korea and countries in Europe also reached record levels.

The total value of exports of Japanese sake rose by 6.4% to ¥43.5 billion in 2024, according to figures from the Japan Sake and Shōchū Makers Association. Exports by volume increased by 5.8% to 31,000 kiloliters.

China remained the top destination for sake exports by sales value in 2024 at ¥11.7 billion. However, this figure was down 6.3% year on year as the country saw a drop in demand at high-end Japanese restaurants as the economy slows and more wealthy Chinese travel to Japan. Meanwhile, after a clearance of temporary excess inventory, exports to the United States leapt by 25.9% to ¥11.4 billion, putting it nearly on par with China. Exports to the United States by volume similarly rose by 23.1% to 8,003 kiloliters. Exports to South Korea set new records by value, up 29.1%, and volume, up 16.8%.

Sales to European countries like Germany, France, and Italy also rose to record levels amid a boom in popularity for Japanese culture and cuisine, with restaurants targeting affluent clientele increasingly serving sake. The total value of combined exports to the European Union and Britain rose 16.2% to ¥2.7 billion.

The average export value per liter was ¥1,400. Although this was ¥7 less than in 2023, it remains almost double the ¥705 reached in 2014. In Hong Kong, China, and Singapore, where nihonshu has been successfully branded as a luxury drink, the value per liter was over ¥2,000.

With the addition of traditional knowledge and skills of sake-making to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2024, there are hopes that interest in and knowledge of Japanese culture and sake will grow further. The Japan Sake and Shōchū Makers Association is working to increase fans among the record numbers of overseas visitors to the country as well as inviting top international sommeliers and engaging in other promotional activities.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)