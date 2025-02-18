Cherry Blossom Forecast 2025 (Updated): Let It Bloom

Japan Data

Colder than expected weather in February means the start of cherry blossom season will be slightly later than usual in 2025.

On February 13, the Japan Meteorological Corporation updated its cherry blossom forecast for 2025. Due to lower than expected temperatures in February, the JMC adjusted its original predictions down, with it now forecasting cherries to start blooming either around the same time as an average year or a little later.

The organization predicts that sakura will first blossom in Tokyo on March 25, followed by locations in Kyūshū and Shikoku. From late March to early April, the flowers will be out along the Pacific coast west of Kantō, and then the cherry blossom front will reach Hokuriku and Tōhoku in April. At the end of April, it will arrive at the southern tip of Hokkaidō, with Sapporo’s sakura blooming on April 28, around a month after Tokyo and perfect timing for Golden Week.

The Japan Meteorological Corporation makes its predictions based on somei-yoshino cherry trees at some 1,000 viewing spots around the country. You can see updates for different places at the Otenki Navigator site (Japanese only).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: A deer with cherry blossoms in Nara Park. © Pixta)