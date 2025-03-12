Yamagata Tops Japan’s Ramen Big Spenders for Third Year

Japan Data

At more than ¥22,000 per year, spending on ramen in Yamagata was well ahead of other Japanese cities.

Yamagata, the capital city of Yamagata Prefecture, was the top spender on ramen in 2024 among Japan’s prefectural capitals and designated cities for the third year running, with an average outlay of ¥22,389 per household with two or more members. Meanwhile, Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, was first for the second consecutive year for gyōza spending, with ¥4,066 per household. The results come from a Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications survey on household spending.

The figures for ramen are based on spending on eating out. Niigata, Niigata Prefecture, was second with ¥16,292, followed by Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, in third with ¥15,534. Yamagata’s ramen spending soared by ¥4,796 year on year, opening up a considerable lead.

After holding first place for eight years from 2013, Yamagata was pipped by Niigata in 2021, but has since bounced back into the top position. Toyama, known for its “black ramen,” which uses dark soy sauce and black pepper to create a pitch-black soup, rose from fifth to fourth in 2024 at ¥13,775.

The figures for gyōza are based on uncooked and cooked dumplings bought for home consumption at supermarkets and other stores; it does not include eating out or frozen products. Miyazaki (Miyazaki Prefecture) came in second with ¥3,517 and Utsunomiya (Tochigi Prefecture) was third with ¥2,801, as the order of the top three remained unchanged.



Hamamatsu gyōza with beansprouts. (Courtesy Hamamatsu Tourism & City Promotion Division)

Hamamatsu gyōza are typically arranged in a circle and steam-fried, and then served with bean sprouts in the center.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Ramen served at Ōnuma Shokudō in Yamagata. Courtesy Yamagata municipal government.)