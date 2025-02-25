International Visitors to Japan Leap to Record 3.7 Million in January 2025

International Visitors to Japan Leap to Record 3.7 Million in January 2025Economy Guide to Japan Travel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The Japan National Tourism Organization announced that 3,781,200 international visitors came to Japan in January 2025, an increase of 40.6% compared to the same month in 2024. It is the second conecutive record-setting month following December’s tally of 3,489,800 and the fourth month in a row to log more than 3 million visitors.
Chinese travelers took advantage of the long holiday around the lunar new year, which started on January 29, with a total of 980,300 visiting Japan in January, more than double the amount the same month the previous year. Visitors from China have been relatively slow to return following the COVID-19 pandemic, but January’s figures were the third highest after July and August 2019 when there were more than 1 million visitors.
There were also record high monthly totals from South Korea at 967,100 (up 12.8% from January 2024) and Taiwan at 593,400 (up 20.5%).
Japan’s high-quality snow was a major draw for winter sports fans, particularly from Europe and North America. January saw new records of visitors from the United States at 182,500 (up 38.4%), Britain at 26,400 (up 33.3%), and France at 16,500 (up 14.2%). Australia had the highest monthly total ever at 140,200 (up 35.3%).
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Winter sports enthusiasts enjoy the snow in Hakuba, Nagano. © Pixta.)