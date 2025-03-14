Cherry Blossom Forecast 2025 (March Update): Let It Bloom

Japan Data

The start of cherry blossom season in Japan is fast approaching with the first blooms expected for late March.

On March 13, the Japan Meteorological Corporation updated its cherry blossom forecast for 2025. High temperatures in October and November 2024 led to buds going into winter dormancy later than usual, meaning that blooming in western Japan is expected to begin a little later than average. Blossoms in eastern Japan will appear around the usual time or a little later.

The JMC predicts that sakura will blossom first in Kōchi and Tokyo on March 26, followed by various locations in Kyūshū and Shikoku. In late March, the flowers will be out along the Pacific coast west of Kantō, reaching full bloom in early April. The cherry blossom front will get as far as Tōhoku and Hokuriku in April, and arrive at the southern tip of Hokkaidō at the end of the month. Sapporo’s sakura are set to bloom on April 27, around a month after Tokyo and perfect timing for Golden Week.

The Japan Meteorological Corporation makes its predictions based on somei-yoshino cherry trees at some 1,000 viewing spots around the country. You can see updates for different places at the Otenki Navigator site (Japanese only).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta)