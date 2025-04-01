Inarizushi: Japan’s Classic Tōfu Pocket Snacks

Japan Data

Made of vinegared sushi rice stuffed in deep-fried tōfu pockets, inarizushi are a long-standing Japanese favorite, especially as a convenient snack for bentō.

Inarizushi is a classic Japanese snack made of vinegared sushi rice stuffed in deep-fried aburaage tōfu pockets that have been cooked in a sweet soy sauce mixture. A popular inclusion in bentō for viewing cherry blossoms or children’s sports days, it is commonly eaten by hand.

The typical shape of an inarizushi is different based on whether it is made in western or eastern Japan. Rectangles are the norm in the east, while triangles are usual in the west. Another difference is that inarizushi in the east tend to stick to simple vinegared rice, but in the west, people often mix in vegetables, such as carrot, gobō (burdock root), or lotus root.

There is no sharp dividing line, but as with the varied shapes of mochi, the east-west border cuts roughly across the country passing through the prefectures of Gifu and Ishikawa.



An eastern-style rectangular inarizushi (© Pixta)



A western-style triangular inarizushi (© Pixta)

Dating back to the Edo period (1603–1868), inarizushi takes its name from Inari, a deity of rice cultivation and agriculture. Foxes, which prevented damage to crops by killing sparrows and rats, came to be thought of as Inari’s messengers. Aburaage tōfu is traditionally said to be a favorite food of foxes; in another dish called kitsune (fox) soba, the noodles are topped with aburaage and scallions.



An 1852 picture of an inarizushi seller with a picture of a fox on his banner. (Courtesy the National Diet Library)



The “open” inari is a fresh variation for the online age, topped with colorful and eye-catching ingredients. (© Pixta)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)