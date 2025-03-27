Cherry Blossom Season 2025: First and Full Blooms Across Japan

Japan Data

Find where the cherry blossoms are blooming with our sakura guide.

Japan’s 2025 cherry blossom season kicked off on March 23 with the first blooms in the cities of Kōchi and Kumamoto. Tokyo soon followed on March 24. See below for details on the sakura status of 11 Japanese cities.



Cherry blossoms on the sample tree at Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine (used by the Japan Meteorological Agency to judge whether the season has started) on March 24, 2025. (© Jiji)

First and Full Blooms of Somei Yoshino Cherry Trees (2025)

First Bloom Full Bloom (Predicted) Kagoshima March 24 April 5 Fukuoka March 25 April 4 Kōchi March 23 April 1 Hiroshima March 26 April 6 Osaka March 27 April 5 Kyoto March 27 April 6 Nagoya March 26 April 4 Kanazawa April 9 Tokyo March 24 March 30 Sendai April 10 Sapporo April 30

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Japan Meteorological Agency for observed dates of first blooming and from the Japan Meteorological Corporation’s March 21 predictions for full blooming.

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Collection



A four-kilometer sakura walking route beside Zenpukuji River in Suginami. (© Pixta)



Cherry blossoms at Asukayama Park in the city of Kita can be seen from Tokyo’s only tram line. (© Pixta)



Cherry-blossom pinks coordinate with the temple Zōjōji and Tokyo Tower in Minato. (© Pixta)



Flower-viewing from a boat on the Sumida River with Sumida’s Tokyo Skytree in the background. (© Pixta)



Night sakura at Rikugien Gardens in Bunkyō. (© Pixta)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Cherry blossoms at Kinuta Park, Setagaya, Tokyo. © Pixta.)