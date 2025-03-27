Cherry Blossom Season 2025: First and Full Blooms Across Japan

Cherry Blossom Season 2025: First and Full Blooms Across JapanTravel Guide to Japan
Find where the cherry blossoms are blooming with our sakura guide.
Japan’s 2025 cherry blossom season kicked off on March 23 with the first blooms in the cities of Kōchi and Kumamoto. Tokyo soon followed on March 24. See below for details on the sakura status of 11 Japanese cities.
First and Full Blooms of Somei Yoshino Cherry Trees (2025)
|First Bloom
|Full Bloom (Predicted)
|Kagoshima
|March 24
|April 5
|Fukuoka
|March 25
|April 4
|Kōchi
|March 23
|April 1
|Hiroshima
|March 26
|April 6
|Osaka
|March 27
|April 5
|Kyoto
|March 27
|April 6
|Nagoya
|March 26
|April 4
|Kanazawa
|April 9
|Tokyo
|March 24
|March 30
|Sendai
|April 10
|Sapporo
|April 30
Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Japan Meteorological Agency for observed dates of first blooming and from the Japan Meteorological Corporation’s March 21 predictions for full blooming.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Cherry blossoms at Kinuta Park, Setagaya, Tokyo. © Pixta.)