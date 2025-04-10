LDP Receives Reduced ¥13.6 Billion in Political Party Grants in 2025

Japan Data

Electoral setbacks meant the Liberal Democratic Party will receive ¥2 billion less in political party grants in 2025 than in the previous year.

In Japan, political party grants are funds disbursed from public money to subsidize each party’s activities. This type of funding was introduced in 1994 under the Political Party Subsidies Act. To be eligible, parties need to either have five or more Diet members or have at least one Diet member and have received 2% or more of the valid votes in the most recent election for the House of Representatives or House of Councillors.

The total amount to be allocated is calculated as being ¥250 per capita, coming to more than ¥31.5 billion. Allocation is based on two criteria: the number of Diet members in the party as of January 1, and the percentage of votes that party received in previous national elections. There are four payments through the year, coming in April, July, October, and December.

Following major losses in the October 2024 House of Representatives election, the Liberal Democratic Party will receive ¥13.6 billion in 2025, down by more than ¥2 billion year on year. This still amounts to 43.25% of the overall total. The leading opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, will receive ¥8.2 billion (up ¥1.1 billion). Among the other parties, Nippon Ishin no Kai will receive ¥3.2 billion, Kōmeitō ¥2.6 billion, the Democratic Party for the People ¥2.0 billion, Reiwa Shinsengumi ¥0.9 billion, Sanseitō ¥0.5 billion, the Social Democratic Party ¥0.3 billion, and the Conservative Party of Japan ¥0.2 billion.

The Japanese Communist Party opposes the political party grant system and does not receive any grant.

The Conservative Party of Japan, which was founded by writer Hyakuta Naoki and others in October 2023, will receive a grant for the first time in 2025. It won three House of Representatives seats in the 2024 election, becoming eligible for payments due to securing more than 2% of the vote.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Japan’s House of Councillors on March 26, 2025. © Jiji.)