Pâtissier or Police Officer: Japanese Children’s Dream Jobs

A survey of Japanese children on their dream future jobs found that a growing number want to be a police officer, but the top jobs remain pâtissier or baker, options that are highly popular with girls.

A survey of 4,000 Japanese first graders found that the most popular choice as a future job was pâtissier or baker, with 11.7% of children naming these as their ideal career. This was followed by police officer, with 10.5%, which has been growing in appeal to both boys and girls in recent years. Both police officer and firefighter or rescue worker have climbed considerably since 2005.

First Graders’ Dream Jobs

2025 2005 1 Pâtissier or baker Athlete 2 Police officer Pâtissier or baker 3 Athlete Florist 4 Firefighter or rescue worker Nurse 5 Celebrity, singer, or model Driver (of buses, trains, etc.) 6 TV star or anime character Teacher 7 Driver (of buses, trains, etc.) Celebrity, singer, or model 8 Childcare worker Police officer 9 Doctor Doctor 10 YouTuber Carpenter or artisan

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Kuraray.

Pâtissier or baker remained the top choice for girls for the twenty-seventh consecutive year, amassing 20.2% of their vote. Police officer, in fifth position, has made the girls’ top 10 for 11 straight years.

For boys, police officer (16.1%) edged out athlete (15.4%) to return to the top. While 20 years ago, athlete was dominant with 29.8% of the vote, it now faces strong competition from police officer and firefighter or rescue worker.

First Grade Girls’ Dream Jobs

2025 2005 1 Pâtissier or baker Pâtissier or baker 2 Celebrity, singer, or model Florist 3 Childcare worker Nurse 4 Worker at ice-cream shop Teacher 5 Police officer Childcare worker 6 Teacher Celebrity, singer, or model 7 Florist Doctor 8 Nurse Athlete 9 Doctor Beautician 10 TV star or anime character Self-employed

First Grade Boys’ Dream Jobs

2025 2005 1 Police officer Athlete 2 Athlete Driver (of buses, trains, etc.) 3 Firefighter or rescue worker Police officer 4 Driver (of buses, trains, etc.) Firefighter or rescue worker 5 YouTuber Carpenter or artisan 6 Researcher Pâtissier or baker 7 TV star or anime character Self-employed 8 Pâtissier or baker Pilot 9 Carpenter or artisan TV star or anime character 10 Doctor Researcher

Parents were also asked what jobs they would like their first-grade children to pursue. After 27 years at the top, nurse (13.3%) fell to second place among parents of girls, with public servant (13.9%) as the new favorite. Health-related professions were common choices.

For parents of boys, public servant (20.4%) and company worker (11.8%) remained the top two for the fifth consecutive year, suggesting a desire for stable employment.

Future Jobs Parents Want for Their First-Grade Girls

2025 2005 1 Public servant Nurse 2 Nurse Public servant 3 Company worker Childcare worker 4 Medical professional Teacher 5 Doctor Doctor 6 Pharmacist Pharmacist 7 Teacher Company worker 8 Childcare worker Flight attendant 9 Pâtissier or baker Celebrity, singer, or model 10 Celebrity, singer, or model Beautician / music teacher

Future Jobs Parents Want for Their First-Grade Boys

2025 2005 1 Public servant Public servant 2 Company worker Athlete 3 Athlete Doctor 4 Doctor Company worker 5 Engineer Engineer 6 Police officer Firefighter or rescue worker 7 Researcher Architect 8 Firefighter or rescue worker Carpenter or artisan 9 Architect Pilot 10 Medical professional Teacher

