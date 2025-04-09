Japan Data

Trump Tariffs Set to Deal Heavy Blow to Trade Partner Japan

Economy

Some 20% of Japan’s exports in 2024 went to the United States, with around a third of the total connected to the auto industry.
US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are set to deal a heavy blow to Japan’s economy, and particularly its automobile industry.

According to finalized statistics from the Ministry of Finance, the total value of Japan’s exports in 2024 rose to a record ¥107.1 trillion. Of these, exports to the United States are worth ¥21.3 trillion, or 19.9% of the total, while exports to China amount to ¥18.9 trillion, or 17.6%. In recent years, almost 40% of Japanese exports have gone to the US and Chinese markets.

Japanese Exports to the United States and China

Among Japanese exports to the United States, automobiles and automobile parts account for ¥7.2 trillion, or around a third of the overall figure.

Japanese Auto and Parts Exports to the United States

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

