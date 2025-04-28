Survey Finds Strong Preference for Domestically Produced Food Among Japanese Shoppers

Japan Data

Around 90% of Japanese shoppers prefer to buy domestically grown rice, with most saying that they never purchase any other kind.

The online Japanese gourmet and restaurant guide Gurunavi conducted a survey on food consumption in mid-February, targeting its users. The results show that monthly spending on rice, meat, and vegetables increased by more than ¥400 compared with the previous year.

Concerning preferences for foods produced in Japan, rice stands out in particular, with 77.6% of the respondents reporting that they always purchase domestically produced rice, and the percentage increases to around 90% when those who purchase it whenever possible are included. Over half of the respondents also said that they always purchase domestically produced dairy products and eggs. In the case of seafood, meat, and fruit, around 30% of the respondents said that they don’t insist on purchasing domestic products, but 40% said that they purchase domestic products whenever possible.

Amid rising food prices, 60% of the respondents said that they often feel it is difficult to stick to domestic products when it comes to rice and vegetables. Over 20% of those surveyed said that they never felt that way with regard to beans and bean products; whereas for nearly all other products, people responded that they either often or sometimes find it difficult to buy domestic products.

Shoppers tend to place emphasis on the freshness and nutritional balance of products, as well as being able to use up all the ingredients they purchase, while placing less emphasis on seasonality and choosing locally produced items.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)