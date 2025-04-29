Panda Parting: Iconic Animals Returning to China from Japanese Zoos

Japan Data

Japan’s beloved panda population is dwindling, with four of the adorable creatures set to return to China from Adventure World in Wakayama, leaving just two at Ueno Zoo. These may soon be returned as well, as their loan agreement is set to expire next February.

On April 24, the theme park Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama, announced that all four of its giant pandas will return to China around the end of June. The animals’ loan agreement expires at the end of August, but the park authorities decided that it would be better if they return before the hot weather of high summer.

Adventure World has garnered worldwide attention for its successful panda breeding program, which began in 1994. Eimei (male), born in 1992, came to Japan at the age of two and from 2001 onward successfully bred around once every two years, producing 16 offspring. Of these, 13 have already returned to China and Eimei himself went back in 2023 before dying of illness in January 2024.

The four pandas returning in June are Eimei’s former partner Rauhin (female), and their three children, Yuihin, Saihin, and Fūhin (all females). After they return, Adventure World will have no more pandas.

From July, there will be only two pandas left in Japan: the twins Lei Lei (female) and Xiao Xiao (male) at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. However, their loan agreement will expire on February 20, 2026, meaning Japan may soon find itself panda-less.



Rauhin with two cubs at Adventure World in May 2015 (© Jiji)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Rauhin with her cub Yuihin. © Pixta.)