Yoasobi’s “Idol” Japan’s Top Song for Second Consecutive Year

Japan Data

“Idol” by Yoasobi was the Japanese song that generated most royalties in fiscal 2024, topping the ranking for the second year running.

“Idol” by Yoasobi generated the highest royalties through distribution in fiscal 2024(April 2024–March 2025), according to data from JASRAC, the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers, and Publishers. The hit song, which was released in April 2023 as the opening theme for the TV animation Oshi no Ko, topped the ranking for the second consecutive year. It has racked up a total of 900 million streams in Japan since its release, as well as performing strongly worldwide.

Ayase of Yoasobi, who wrote the song, commented, “I’m just so happy that it was listened to so many people after it was released, and deeply grateful that it continued to be loved for so long, going over into a second year.”

“Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” by Creepy Nuts was second in the ranking, followed by Ado’s “Show” in third.

Top 10 Japanese Musical Works by Royalty Distribution (FY 2024)

Song Artist 1 “Idol” Yoasobi 2 “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” Creepy Nuts 3 “Show” Ado 4 “Kawa no nagare no yō ni” (Like the Flow of the River) Misora Hibari 5 “Tensai bakabon” (Genius Bakabon) Idol Four 6 “Toshishita no otoko no ko” (Younger Boy) Candies 7 M. League Official Anthem Kawase Mikihiko and Satō Yōko 8 One Piece instrumental soundtrack Tanaka Kōhei 9 “Genki o dashite” (Cheer Up) Takeuchi Mariya 10 “Specialz” King Gnu



From left, “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” by Creepy Nuts (© Sony Music Labels Inc.) and “Show” by Ado. (© Universal Music).

In fiscal 2024, music royalties rose by 5.4% from the previous year to ¥144.5 billion, marking a new record high.

Interactive streaming, such as via music subscription services and YouTube, was the driving force behind the rise, increasing by 15.7% year-on-year to ¥56.4 billion. This area has been growing since around 2015, but the embrace of online activities across society during the COVID-19 pandemic boosted use of subscription services and video streaming. Revenue from performances, including live concerts, also made headway, rising by 9.7% to ¥26.0 billion, mainly because of the higher number of events that were held.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: From left, the “Idol” single cover [© Akasaka Aka, Yokoyari Mengo/Shūeisha, Oshi no Ko Production Committee] and Ayase of Yoasobi [courtesy JASRAC].)