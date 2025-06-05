Many Tokyo Area Adults Still Living with Parents Due to Financial Concerns

Japan Data

The exorbitant cost of living in the Tokyo area is a factor keeping adults from moving out from their parents’ homes.

Hard to Move Out

The real estate information service provider Lifull conducted a survey aimed at people aged 20 to 49 who were born in and still live in the Tokyo metropolitan area (Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba Prefectures). The results revealed that 26.4% of respondents in their thirties and forties were living with their parents. This rose to 37.7% for those in their twenties, exceeding those in the same age group who lived alone.

The top reason for respondents in both their twenties and thirties to stay with their parents, with 48.6% and 47.0% respectively, was that they want to save money. For those in their forties, at 36.8%, the most common reason was that they do not have the financial means to move out. This indicated that many people in all the age groups were choosing to live with their parents for financial reasons.

Among the respondents currently living with their parents, 36.0% stated their commute to work was “60 minutes or more.” Even with that distance to travel, the advantages of living with parents seem to outweigh the inconvenience.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)