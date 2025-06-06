Men in Japan Turning to Parasols to Survive the Summer Heat

Japan Data

A recent survey found that one in four Japanese men said that they use parasols. As summers get hotter, they are seen as a means of protecting against heatstroke.

Keeping the Sun Off

A recent survey in Japan found that 47.4% of respondents “use a parasol.” While considerably more popular with women, at 25.1%, one in four men also stated they used parasols. Younger people accounted for the highest percentage of users, with nearly 60% of those in their twenties using one, compared with less than 40% of those in their sixties. The survey was conducted by the research company Cross Marketing, aimed at 1,100 people aged from 20 to 69.

When respondents who did use a parasol were asked about the main purpose, 73.6% of women said it was UV protection. On the other hand, 60.1% of men stated it was for protection against the heat.

While they were originally seen as a fashion item to protect against sunburn, parasols are now becoming more accepted by men as a way to prevent heatstroke.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)