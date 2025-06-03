End of a Baseball Era: “Mister” Nagashima Shigeo Dies at 89

Japan Data

Nagashima Shigeo, known as “Mister Giants” or “Mister Pro Baseball” for his illustrious career with the Yomiuri Giants during the team’s golden era, passed away on June 3, 2025, at the age of 89.

Passing of a Baseball Giant

Japanese pro baseball legend Nagashima Shigeo passed away of pneumonia on June 3, 2025. He was 89 years old.

Nagashima was born in 1936 in Sakura, Chiba. He attended Rikkyō University, where he made a name for himself by hitting eight home runs—then a record—in play through 1957 among the six Tokyo universities making up the local college league, as well as being chosen as third baseman on the “best nine” league all-stars for five seasons straight (at the time Japanese schools played two seasons a year, in spring and fall).

In 1958 he made his way to the pros, joining the Yomiuri Giants and promptly being named Rookie of the Year for his batting prowess, which saw him lead the Central League in home runs (29) and runs batted in (92).

Nagashima Shigeo: Pro Career Stats

Position: Third baseman (bats right, throws right)

Games played: 2,186

At bats: 8,094

Hits: 2,471

Home runs: 444

RBIs: 1,522

Batting average: .305

(Data from the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)



Nagashima Shigeo, at right, with Giants teammate Oh Sadaharu (date unknown). (© Jiji)

Nagashima was a fan favorite for his powerful hitting and flashy fielding alike. Pairing with the slugger Oh Sadaharu as part of the “ON Cannon,” he was a key contributor to the Giants during the team’s nine straight Japan Series championships from 1965 to 1973. During his 17 years in professional play, Nagashima took the batting crown six times, the home run title twice, and led in RBIs five times.

Achievements and Awards

Batting title: 6 times

Most hits: 10 times

Most home runs: 2 times

Most RBIs: 5 times

Rookie of the Year (1958)

MVP: 5 times

Named to “Best Nine” all stars: 17 times

Golden Glove award: 2 times

Shōriki Matsutarō Award (1994)

Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame (1988)

People’s Honor Award (2013)

Order of Culture (2021)

(Data from the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Nippon.com)



Nagashima Shigeo ends his last game as a Giant with a retirement ceremony at Kōrakuen Stadium, Tokyo, on October 14, 1974. (© Jiji)



Nagashima Shigeo leaves the field for the last time as a player on October 14, 1974. (© Jiji)

“The Giants are forever immortal,” stated Nagashima at his retirement ceremony, held at Tokyo’s Kōrakuen Stadium on October 14, 1974. Showing his own dedication to the team where he had spent all 17 of his pro seasons, he went on to manage the Yomiuri squad for a total of 15 seasons, leading them to five Central League pennants and two Japan Series championships during that time. He became the third-winningest manager in Japanese baseball history, with 1,034 wins.

In 1988 his achievements as a player and manager secured him a spot in the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame. He was recognized by the government of Japan in 2013 with the People’s Honor Award and in 2021 with the Order of Culture, the first ever bestowed on a baseball player.

(Originally written in Japanese on June 3, 2025. Banner photo: Nagashima Shigeo visits an exhibition held in Minato, Tokyo, to commemorate seven decades of postwar sports journalism on March 3, 2018, noting, “I think I might have struck out in this at bat.” © Jiji.)