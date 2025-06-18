Survey Finds “Wagyu” Tops Japan-Related Internet Searches Overseas

Japan Data

A survey by a Japanese company found that wagyū was the top product related to Japan that people were searching for overseas.

The search engine optimization support company Aun Consulting compiled and analyzed data on searches during May 2025 in foreign countries, focusing on keywords related to Japan that are likely to attract overseas interest.

In English-speaking countries there tended to be a high volume of searchers for wagyū and Japanese knives. Searches for keywords related to Japan were significantly higher in the United States than other countries, reflecting its large population and strong economic ties with Japan. Searches for wagyū in the United States stood out in particular, demonstrating the high level of interest there.

Searches related to Japanese sake or fruits included a diverse variety of related keywords, such as the names of specific brands or fruits.

In Taiwan and Hong Kong, searches for wagyū and Japanese sake were particularly high. The results show that the interest in Japan is stronger in Taiwan than in Hong Kong.

Although “wagyu” garners strong interest worldwide, the number of searches for this keyword in the United States far exceeds that of other countries and regions.

Data Sources

Internet search survey (Japanese) from Aun Consulting, 2025.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)