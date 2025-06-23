Japan Data

Pills or Perseverance: How Japan and Other Nations Tackle Headaches

A survey found that one in six Japanese people never take medicine for headaches, which is considerably higher than for other countries surveyed.
The Japanese pharmaceutical company SSP conducted a survey on headaches resulting from changes in weather or atmospheric pressure, targeting 500 respondents in each of the following five countries: Britain, China, Germany, Japan, and the United States. The survey found that 70.8% of the respondents in Japan “often” or “occasionally” experience such headaches, with similar percentages for the other countries.

Do you get headaches from changes in weather or atmospheric pressure?

When asked whether headaches should be endured to some extent, 78.2% of respondents in Germany either “strongly agreed” or “somewhat agreed,” which was the highest level among the five countries. Japan had the lowest level of agreement, at 59.8%.

However, 77.2% of the respondents in Japan said that they do in fact tend to endure their headaches. This suggests a significant gap between the attitude towards headaches and actual behavior.

Should headaches be endured to some extent?

When asked how long they wait before taking medicine after noticing a headache, more than half of respondents in the United States said 30 minutes or less, which was shorter in general than for those in other countries. Meanwhile, there is a striking tendency in Japan for people to endure headaches without the help of medicine. The survey results show that 17.8% of the Japanese respondents take no medicine at all for a headache, which was the highest percentage among the five countries.

How soon do you take medicine after noticing a headache?

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

