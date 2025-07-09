Japan’s Ultimate High-Altitude Adventures Ranked

Japan Data

A ranking of Japan’s best high-altitude locations, including bridges, observatories, and ropeways.

A survey by the tourism website Jalan News (managed by Recruit) ranked Japan’s high-altitude activities as follows in the list below.

1: Bridge World Experience on Akashi Kaikyō Bridge (Hyōgo Prefecture)

One of the world’s longest suspension bridges, the Akashi Kaikyō Bridge stretches 3,911 meters, connecting Japan’s main island of Honshū to Awajishima. The Bridge World experience, offered by the Honshū-Shikoku Bridge Expressway Company, allows participants to climb to the top of the main tower—which is normally closed to the public. Soaring 300 meters above the sea, the tower provides breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding area. (Advance registration is required, with a limited number of participants. See the Bridge World website for details.)



(© Pixta)

2: Mishima Skywalk (Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture)

Enjoy a breathtaking panoramic view of Mount Fuji and Suruga Bay from this 400-meter-long suspension bridge.



(© Pixta)

3: Yume no Tsuribashi (Kawanehonchō, Shizuoka Prefecture)

This suspension bridge, located at the northern tip of Shizuoka Prefecture, spans Sumata Gorge, which is the gateway to the Southern Alps. Visitors crossing the bridge can enjoy the view of the mysterious emerald-green lake below.



(© Pixta)

4: Biwako Valley Zipline Adventure (Ōtsu, Shiga Prefecture)

Located 1,100 meters above sea level with stunning views of Lake Biwa, this popular leisure spot offers an exhilarating zipline adventure. Suspended by a pulley, visitors soar through the forest along a series of cables for a thrilling ride. (For information on operating hours and pricing, visit the Biwako Valley website.)



(© Recruit)

5: Umeda Sky Building: Floating Garden Observatory (Osaka)

Visitors can take in panoramic views of the Osaka cityscape, and on clear days, even spot the Rokkō mountain range and distant Awajishima at this location, also known as the Kūchū Teien Observatory. (For admission fees and opening hours, refer to the Umeda Sky Building website.)



(© Pixta)

Related article

6: Mount Hakodate Ropeway (Hakodate, Hokkaidō)

A three-minute ropeway ride to and from the 334-meter summit of Mount Hakodate, providing breathtaking views of the city, the sea, and surrounding mountains. The nighttime scenery is especially spectacular. (Visit the Mount Hakodate Ropeway website for more on operating hours and ticket prices.)



(© Pixta)

7: Tateyama Ropeway (Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture)

Passengers on this “mobile observation deck” can enjoy magnificent mountain views along the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine area. To preserve the natural landscape and environment, while providing passengers unimpeded 360-degree vistas, the ropeway uses a “one-span” system with no support towers along the way. (Information on fares and operating hours can be found on the Tateyama Ropeway website.)



(© Pixta)

8: Shibuya Sky

Perched atop Shibuya Station, this observation deck offers sweeping views of Tokyo’s sprawling cityscape in every direction. On clear days, it feels as if you are soaring above the metropolis, while at night, the dazzling city lights create a truly enchanting atmosphere. (Information on opening hours and tickets can be found on the Shibuya Sky website.)



(© Nippon.com)

Related article

9: Ryūjin Suspension Bridge (Hitachiōta, Ibaraki Prefecture)

Soaring 100 meters above the surface of Ryūjin Dam Lake, this pedestrian-only suspension bridge spans an impressive 375 meters, making it one of the longest of its kind in Japan. While the summer greenery is gorgeous, the view is especially breathtaking in autumn, when the entire valley is ablaze with red foliage.



(© Pixta)

10: Kobe Port Tower (Kobe, Hyōgo Prefecture)

In 2024, a glass-enclosed, open-air rooftop deck was added to the iconic 108-meter-tall Kobe Port Tower, offering visitors a 360-degree walkway with sweeping views of the city and harbor. (For details on opening hours and admission, visit the Kobe Port Tower website.)



(© Pixta)

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Yume no Tsuribashi in Shizuoka Prefecture. © Pixta.)