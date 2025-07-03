Hundreds of Tremors Rattle Residents of Japan’s Southern Tokara Islands

Japan Data

The Tokara Islands, stretching south from Kyūshū toward Okinawa, have experienced hundreds of earthquakes of varying intensity since June 21.

Hundreds of earthquakes have rattled residents of the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture since June 21. From June 21 to June 30, there were 688 earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or more. While most were minor, a tremor of level 5 lower took place at around half-past six in the evening of June 30, while there were 10 tremors of level 4 and 42 of level 3 over the period. The total rose above 700 on July 1.

The Tokara Islands lie between Yakushima and Amami Ōshima in the waters south of mainland Kagoshima Prefecture. The seven inhabited and five uninhabited islands are administratively part of the village of Toshima.

Kyūshū and the Tokara Islands are located where the Philippine Sea Plate is subducted under the Eurasian Plate, leading to considerable seismic activity in the area. In December 2021, there were 308 earthquakes of seismic intensity 1 or more (maximum 5 upper), and in September 2023, there were 346 (maximum 4).

This year, there have been more tremors over a short period. In the past, this kind of seismic activity has lasted for up to a month, and the Fukuoka District Meteorological Observatory urges the public to stay alert.

Data Sources

Earthquake data (Japanese) from Fukuoka District Meteorological Observatory.

Earthquake data (Japanese) from Fukuoka District Meteorological Observatory. Earthquake data (Japanese) from Japan Meteorological Agency.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Akusekijima in the Tokara Islands. © Pixta.)