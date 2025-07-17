Food Waste in Japan Edges Down to New Record Low

Japan Data

Food waste in Japan reached a record low of 4.64 million tons in fiscal 2023, although it only fell by 80,000 tons year on year.

Economic Losses of ¥4 Trillion

In fiscal 2023, estimated food waste in Japan decreased by 80,000 tons year on year to a new record low of 4.64 million tons. This amounts to an annual per-capita total of 37 kilograms. The figure was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries; the Ministry of the Environment; and the Consumer Affairs Agency.

Waste in the food industry was 2.31 million tons (down 50,000 tons year on year), of which 660,000 tons was from the restaurant industry (up 60,000 tons). MAFF states that the increase in eating out after the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in international visitors were likely causes. Household food waste was at 2.33 million tons (down 30,000 tons).

The government previously set a target for fiscal 2030 based on halving food waste compared to fiscal 2000, but this was achieved in fiscal 2022. It has altered its target to reduce business waste by 60% and household waste by half.

The fiscal 2023 level of food waste means ¥4 trillion in economic losses and 10.5 million tons in carbon emissions (converted to carbon dioxide equivalent). This amounts to ¥31,814 and 84 kilograms per citizen.

