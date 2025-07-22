A Love of Ramen Unites Japanese of All Generations

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that while ramen was popular with all ages, younger people were willing to pay more by the bowl than the older generation.

Japan’s National Dish?

A survey conducted by the restaurant information website Gurunavi of its users found that 85.1% of the respondents either “like” or “somewhat like” ramen, reflecting the widespread popularity of the dish in Japan. Women in their thirties and men in their fifties expressed the strongest support for ramen, at the level of 96%. The survey was carried out in mid-June, with responses from 1,300 individuals, aged 20 to 69.

The survey also revealed that ramen is a regular treat for many, with 49.6% of the respondents saying that they have it at least once a month. Men in their fifties are particularly fond of treating themselves to ramen, with more than 60% enjoying at least one bowl a month.

When asked about the appropriate price for an ordinary bowl of ramen, the two most common responses were “¥800-¥899” and “¥700-¥799,” cited by 31.5% and 24.8% of the respondents, respectively. Overall, 90% of all survey participants believed that a bowl of ramen should cost less than ¥1,000. However, respondents in their twenties showed a greater willingness to pay higher prices, with 19.7% willing to spend over ¥1,000 for a bowl.

When asked about the maximum they would spend on a bowl of ramen, 57.7% of all respondents said “¥1,000.” However, the trend among those in their twenties was quite different, with 58.4% saying they were willing to pay more than ¥1,000. The results show that for the younger generation ramen is viewed as a dish worth spending money on, rather than just a cheap and convenient meal.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)