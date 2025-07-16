Average Summer Bonuses at Major Japanese Companies Close to ¥1 Million

Japan Data

The average summer bonus for employees at major Japanese companies rose above ¥990,000 in 2025.

Keidanren, the Japan Business Federation, announced that the average 2025 summer bonus at major Japanese companies rose by 4.37% from the previous year to ¥990,848 (a weighted average in the group’s first tally of bonuses). This was the highest level since comparable records were first kept in 1981. The increase comes amid pressure for wage hikes due to strong performance by large companies and rising consumer prices. The first tally covered 107 companies in 18 industries, and is the fourth consecutive annual rise.

The average bonus among the 93 manufacturing companies that were part of the survey was ¥1,035,889, topping last year’s figure, which rose above ¥1 million for the first time. There were rises in 13 of the 18 industries. Notably, the chemicals industry recorded a significant increase of 29.0% to ¥1,050,414. Nonferrous metals (¥909,071) and shipbuilding (¥1,184,644) also saw double-digit growth. The five industries posting decreased bonuses were paper and pulp, iron and steel, automobiles, transportation, and information and telecommunications.

The survey covers 244 companies from 22 major industries with 500 or more employees. The companies that respond at the time of the first tally vary by year, so it is not possible to simply compare with the final results each time. The final figure, planned to be announced in early August, tends to be lower than that at the time of the first tally.

Data Sources

List of summer bonuses in 2025 by industry (Japanese) from Keidanren.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)