International Visitors to Japan Hit 20 Million in First Half of 2025

Japan has already had 20 million international visitors as of the end of June 2025, putting it on track to set a new record for the year.

Record US Visitor Total

Japan had 20 million international visitors in the first half of 2025, reaching this total in the fastest time ever. The official tally was 21,518,100 as of the end of June.

The Japan National Tourism Organization announced that 3,377,800 visitors came to Japan in June 2025, which was an increase of 7.6% compared with the same period in 2024 and set a new record for the month. It was the ninth consecutive month to log more than 3 million visitors.

Chinese tourists lead the way at 797,900 (up 19.9% compared with June 2024), followed by visitors from South Korea at 729,800 (up 3.8%), Taiwan at 585,000 (up 1.8%), and the United States at 345,100 (up 16.4%).

New records of visitors were set in June for 15 of the 23 countries and regions that are Japan’s major tourist markets, including the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. However, baseless rumors circulating online of a major disaster set to take place in July were shared widely in Hong Kong, resulting in a drop of 33.4% in visitor numbers to 166,800.

Data sources

Information on visitors to Japan in June 2025 (Japanese) from the Japan National Tourism Organization.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Tourists take pictures wearing kimonos. © Reuters.)