Nearly 40% of Japan’s Main Leisure Facilities Increase Entrance Fees

Inflation means that the cost of a day out in Japan is rising at many amusement parks, theme parks, aquariums, and zoos.

A Blow to Summer Vacation Plans

A survey conducted by Teikoku Databank found that 71 of Japan’s 190 major leisure facilities, or 37.4%, raised their admission fees in 2025. These facilities include amusement parks, theme parks, aquariums, and zoos. Almost twice as many facilities increased their fees compared to 2024. Notably, 51 of the 100 theme or amusement parks surveyed raised their entrance fees.

The highest fee charged in 2025 for an entrance ticket or unlimited “free pass” was ¥11,900 for the one-day studio pass at Universal Studios Japan.

The average admission fee charged at leisure facilities rose year on year by 4.2% in 2025, to ¥1,695. The average price for the popular free pass commonly offered at amusement or theme parks, which includes both admission and unlimited rides, increased year on year by 5.4%, to ¥4,846

While many facilities have kept their standard entrance fee unchanged, an increasing number are introducing a variable pricing system, charging peak-season rates during Golden Week or the summer vacation, as well as special pricing for weekends and holidays. With these changes, the average price for a free pass is nearing ¥5,000.

A representative of Teikoku Databank noted: “As electricity and labor costs rise, it seems likely that the trend toward increasing admission fees will continue next year, including the use of peak-season pricing to ease congestion.

Data Sources

Report on prices of major leisure facilities (Japanese) from Teikoku Databank.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)