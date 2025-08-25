Even Used Condos in Central Tokyo May Cost Over ¥100 Million

Japan Data

As real estate prices rise in the capital, a survey found that one in seven used condominium units in central Tokyo is worth at least ¥100 million.

Pricey Condos

The real-estate information service Lifull conducted a survey on the proportion of used condominium units priced at ¥100 million or more in the 23 municipalities of central Tokyo that are listed in its real-estate website Lifull Home’s. In 2015 and 2020, such upscale units constituted just 1.0% and 3.4% of all used condos, respectively, but in the first half of 2025 (January to June) the proportion surged to 15.5%. In other words, roughly one in every seven used condo units on the central Tokyo market today is worth at least ¥100 million.

The breakdown of condo unit prices by municipality in central Tokyo for the period of January to June 2025 shows that more than half of the listings in Minato and Chiyoda were priced at over ¥100 million, at 54.5% and 51.2%, respectively, followed by Chūō at 44.7%.

The proportion of high-priced used condos is especially high in Chiyoda, Chūō, Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Bunkyō, which are the six central municipalities where Tokyo’s core urban functions are concentrated. In contrast, less than 5% of used condo units are priced at over ¥100 million in 10 of the 23 municipalities.

Data Sources

Data on used condo prices in central Tokyo (Japanese) from Lifull.

