Aging Concerns: Survey in Japan Finds Hair the Biggest Worry

Japan Data

A survey about aging in Japan found that those who worried about getting older were most concerned about their hair, followed by vision issues and wrinkles on the face.

Resisting the Aging Process

A survey in Japan found that 55.7% of respondents did not like getting older and wanted to “resist” the aging process, while less than half of that number (21.4%) indicated that they accepted it. The survey on attitudes toward aging and old age was conducted by research firm MyVoice Communications in July, targeting 11,551 people.

Only 29% of respondents wanted to be seen as the age they were, while 55% wanted to look younger than their actual age.

When asked what changes associated with aging they were concerned about (with multiple responses allowed), respondents put “hair” at the top of the list (53.7%), followed by “vision” (whether short or farsightedness) at 52.7%. Wrinkles on the face came in third at 40.7%.

Around 30% of respondents indicated that they were actively fighting the aging process through preventive measures. Within this group, the most common measure was the use of “anti-aging skincare products” (40%). The three measures of “walking,” “regular medical check-ups,” and “dental care” registered about 36% each. Again, multiple responses were allowed.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)