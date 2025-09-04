Older Men are Top Beer Drinkers in Japan

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that beer is becoming less popular with younger generations.

According to a survey conducted by the restaurant information site Gurunavi, asking about how much respondents loved beer, 52.1% in total indicated they either “like” or “somewhat like” beer. The survey, conducted in early August when Japan was in the midst of a heatwave, was aimed at people aged 20 to 69 and received 1,300 responses.

A clear gender gap could be seen, with 41.3% of women and 62.5% of men in total saying they “like” beer. The overall total for those in their twenties who “like” beer was 28.6%, and this percentage rose along with respondents’ age, reaching a high of 69.2% for those in their sixties.

Looking at how often people drank beer, those who drank at a bar/restaurant most commonly did so “once a month” (14.5%), while the most often for those who drank at home was “one to two days a week” (15.7%). The “love for beer” correlated to consumption, with men drinking beer more frequently than women, and also older people doing so more often than younger generations. While there were no men in their twenties who drank beer “five days or more a week” at home, this rose to 23.4% for men in their fifties and 26.8% for those in their sixties.

Data Sources

Beer survey (Japanese) from Gurunavi Research Department.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)