Autumn Reds and Yellows: Japan’s 2025 Foliage Forecast

Find the best times to enjoy autumn foliage in different parts of Japan this year.

North to South, High to Low

From late autumn to early winter, the leaves on Japan’s deciduous trees turn bright colors, delighting onlookers, before they fall to the ground. Unlike the cherry blossom front, which moves northward in spring, the transformation to autumn foliage gradually spreads southward from Hokkaidō, and from higher ground to the cities below.

According to the September 2 forecast by the Japan Meteorological Corporation, due to somewhat high temperatures across the country, red and yellow foliage will peak somewhat later in 2025 than in a typical year.

Yellow Foliage

Many ginkgo trees, with their brilliant fall yellows, grow along avenues and in parks, presenting a symbol of an urban autumn. For much of Japan, south of Tōhoku, yellow foliage will arrive from mid- to late November.

Yellow Foliage Forecast Dates by City

City Date Timing (days late) Sapporo November 6 Around normal (2) Aomori November 6 Around normal (4) Sendai November 29 Around normal (6) Tokyo November 26 Around normal (3) Kanazawa November 11 Around normal (1) Nagano November 15 Around normal (5) Nagoya November 18 Around normal (0) Kyoto November 28 Around normal (4) Osaka November 24 Around normal (2) Wakayama November 27 Around normal (4) Hiroshima November 21 Around normal (6) Kōchi November 17 Around normal (2) Fukuoka November 28 Late (8) Kagoshima November 28 Around normal (3)

Red Foliage

Red leaves tend to appear a little later than yellow foliage. Due to the lingering summer heat, they are expected to be late by 10 days or more in Sapporo and Nagano.

Red Foliage Forecast Dates by City

City Date Timing (days late) Sapporo November 7 Late (10) Aomori November 14 Around normal (1) Sendai November 26 Around normal (5) Tokyo November 30 Around normal (2) Kanazawa November 30 Around normal (6) Nagano November 23 Late (11) Nagoya December 3 Around normal (5) Kyoto December 12 Late (7) Osaka December 4 Around normal (3) Wakayama December 13 Late (7) Hiroshima November 28 Around normal (6) Kōchi December 10 Late (8) Fukuoka December 9 Late (8) Kagoshima December 12 Around normal (-3)

Data Sources

Autumn foliage forecast from Japan Meteorological Corporation, 2025.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Autumn foliage at Kōrankei Gorge in Toyota, Aichi. © Jiji.)