Autumn Reds and Yellows: Japan’s 2025 Foliage Forecast

North to South, High to Low
From late autumn to early winter, the leaves on Japan’s deciduous trees turn bright colors, delighting onlookers, before they fall to the ground. Unlike the cherry blossom front, which moves northward in spring, the transformation to autumn foliage gradually spreads southward from Hokkaidō, and from higher ground to the cities below.
According to the September 2 forecast by the Japan Meteorological Corporation, due to somewhat high temperatures across the country, red and yellow foliage will peak somewhat later in 2025 than in a typical year.
Yellow Foliage
Many ginkgo trees, with their brilliant fall yellows, grow along avenues and in parks, presenting a symbol of an urban autumn. For much of Japan, south of Tōhoku, yellow foliage will arrive from mid- to late November.
Yellow Foliage Forecast Dates by City
|City
|Date
|Timing (days late)
|Sapporo
|November 6
|Around normal (2)
|Aomori
|November 6
|Around normal (4)
|Sendai
|November 29
|Around normal (6)
|Tokyo
|November 26
|Around normal (3)
|Kanazawa
|November 11
|Around normal (1)
|Nagano
|November 15
|Around normal (5)
|Nagoya
|November 18
|Around normal (0)
|Kyoto
|November 28
|Around normal (4)
|Osaka
|November 24
|Around normal (2)
|Wakayama
|November 27
|Around normal (4)
|Hiroshima
|November 21
|Around normal (6)
|Kōchi
|November 17
|Around normal (2)
|Fukuoka
|November 28
|Late (8)
|Kagoshima
|November 28
|Around normal (3)
Red Foliage
Red leaves tend to appear a little later than yellow foliage. Due to the lingering summer heat, they are expected to be late by 10 days or more in Sapporo and Nagano.
Red Foliage Forecast Dates by City
|City
|Date
|Timing (days late)
|Sapporo
|November 7
|Late (10)
|Aomori
|November 14
|Around normal (1)
|Sendai
|November 26
|Around normal (5)
|Tokyo
|November 30
|Around normal (2)
|Kanazawa
|November 30
|Around normal (6)
|Nagano
|November 23
|Late (11)
|Nagoya
|December 3
|Around normal (5)
|Kyoto
|December 12
|Late (7)
|Osaka
|December 4
|Around normal (3)
|Wakayama
|December 13
|Late (7)
|Hiroshima
|November 28
|Around normal (6)
|Kōchi
|December 10
|Late (8)
|Fukuoka
|December 9
|Late (8)
|Kagoshima
|December 12
|Around normal (-3)
Data Sources
- Autumn foliage forecast from Japan Meteorological Corporation, 2025.
- Autumn foliage Navi site, showing the best time to view seasonal leaves in 700 locations across Japan, from Japan Meteorological Corporation.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Autumn foliage at Kōrankei Gorge in Toyota, Aichi. © Jiji.)