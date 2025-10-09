Japan’s Imperial Family Members

Japan Data

Japan’s imperial family has 16 members, ranging from Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who is 91, to the 19-year-old Prince Hisahito.

As of September 2025, there are 16 members in Japan’s imperial family. This includes just 3 members in the youngest generation: Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito, and her cousins Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito. The prince, who celebrated his coming of age in September 2025, is the youngest member at 19.

Emperor Naruhito’s brother Crown Prince Fumihito is first in line to the throne, ahead of Prince Hisahito and the emperor’s uncle Prince Masahito. Under the Imperial House Law, only men can ascend to the throne and women lose imperial status when they marry—in the chart below, former princesses who are no longer part of the family are highlighted in blue.

Data Sources

Data on the imperial family from the Imperial Household Agency.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako [on raised platform] stand amid other members of the imperial family at a ceremony. © Jiji.)