Oda Tokito Completes Wheelchair Tennis Career Golden Slam

Japan Data

At the age of just 19, wheelchair tennis star Oda Tokito has achieved a Career Golden Slam, having won all four major tournaments and the Paralympics title.

Golden Boy

Japanese wheelchair tennis player Oda Tokito defeated Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina in a hard-fought three-set match on September 6 to win the US Open title for the first time. With this victory at the age of 19 years and 3 months, he has won all four of the major tournaments, as well as the Paralympics title, which is an achievement known as a Career Golden Slam. Oda’s childhood hero Kunieda Shingo previously completed his Career Golden Slam in 2022.

When Oda made his major tournament debut at the French Open in 2022, he was defeated by Kunieda at the semifinal stage. In 2023, however, he won the French Open at a record youngest age of 17 years and 33 days, which was the first of three successive victories in the tournament. He also won Wimbledon in 2023 and 2025, and the Australian Open in 2024, for a total of seven Grand Slam tournament titles. At this year’s US Open, he won his first men’s doubles title, paired with his singles final opponent Fernandez.

Oda Tokito’s Men’s Wheelchair Singles Championships

2022: Takes part in three major tournaments (excluding Australian Open)

2023: Wins Roland Garros (French Open) and Wimbledon

2024: Wins Australian Open and Roland Garros; takes gold at Paris Paralympics

2025: Wins Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and US Open

Oda Tokito Born in Aichi Prefecture on May 8, 2006. Started using a wheelchair after he was diagnosed with bone cancer in his leg at the age of 9. While in hospital, he was inspired by watching Kunieda Shingo on television, leading to him taking up wheelchair tennis. Went professional shortly before turning 16. Made his major tournament debut in 2022 at the French Open, winning the singles event the following year to become the youngest ever world number one. Won the men’s singles gold medal at the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Oda Tokito celebrates after winning the US Open men’s wheelchair singles title in New York on September 6, 2025. © AFP/Jiji.)